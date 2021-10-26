The Brandon Ballet will once again host its popular Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party on Sunday, November 21 at 3 p.m. The tea will be held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax online and $20 plus tax at the door. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.brandonballet.org/events/.

The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party is a family-friendly event which is perfect for all generations to enjoy together. Attendees get to enjoy cupcakes from Sweetie’s Delights, finger foods and, of course, tea.

Join the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, and all of their friends from the Land of Sweets as they perform excerpts from The Nutcracker.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “We want everyone to know that even though the tea is returning to our season events, we are doing so with the health and well-being of every guest in mind. As such, all of our tea party guests, as well as the Sugar Plum Fairy herself, are required to wear masks for the duration of the event. Please note that we are limiting the number of tickets available this season in order to keep the indoor crowd to a minimum.”

Townend added, “We held many of our performances outdoors last season. We made a point to prioritize live performances as we know that is what united the community the most. This season, though we will not have as many outdoor performances, we still believe in the magic of live ballet, and we seek to do so safely.”

The Brandon Ballet, which was founded in 1993, is a nonprofit ballet company that provides aspiring preprofessional artists with an education in the art of dance. By offering a superior training program and three major performances each year, the Brandon Ballet helps serious dancers broaden their dance experiences. The Brandon Ballet serves the community by offering performances in public spaces so that the community can attend live ballet performances.

All company dancers receive the highest caliber of professional training on a weekly basis and are provided the opportunity to learn standard classical repertoire.

For more information on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org.