Nick Tanoukhi is originally from New Jersey, and he moved to Florida in 1998. Tanoukhi knew from a very young age that he wanted to be in business for himself.

“I always wanted to work for myself,” Tanoukhi said. “In New Jersey, I was working in the casinos in Atlantic City. I saved some money, came down to Florida and purchased my first liquor store through an SBA loan.”

Tanoukhi is the owner of the new Party Liquors and Fine Wines in Riverview. He opened his first liquor store in Thonotosassa.

“It was 1,500 square feet and I loved it,” Tanoukhi said. “[In] 2002, I opened my second liquor store on Florida Ave., and I sold that one in 2018. In 2007, we expanded our Thonotosassa liquor store from 1,500 square feet to 10,000 square feet by building a freestanding liquor store across the street. In 2015, we went out to Land O Lakes and opened up an 11,000-square-foot liquor store.”

Tanoukhi’s new Party Liquors and Fine Wines joined the Riverview community in October of this year.

“In 2021, we went out to Riverview and opened an 11,000-square-foot liquor store,” Tanoukhi said. “What makes party liquor different from other liquor stores is we are a very large store, we have a very large selection, we have very aggressive pricing, we work on low margins and excellent customer service.”

Party Liquors and Fine Wines is considered Tampa Bay’s largest keg retailer and discount beer, cigar, liquor and wine store.

“We are the perfect place to get your party started,” Tanoukhi said. “We are the largest retailer of kegs in Tampa Bay. We offer super discounts on many brands of whiskey, beer, cigars and wine. Our selection is sure to exceed any party planner’s expectations. We’re the ultimate stop before any Lightning, Rays, Bulls, Bucs or USF tailgate party.”

Tanoukhi and his staff are going to have a grand opening at the end of October. “We will be offering lots of free wine tastings, beer tastings, liquor tastings, raffle giveaways, food—it’s going be a good time.”

If you would like to learn more about Party Liquors and Fine Wines, visit https://riverview.partyliquorsuperstore.com or call Tanoukhi at 785-0675. The store is located at 9630 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview. The store’s hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Party Liquors and Fine Wines offers delivery as well.