The season of fall brings more people together, especially with the change of weather encouraging them to participate in numerous outdoor activities such as the local markets in the area.

Fall Health Fair

Visit Cloudberry Lodge at Brandon Assisted Living and Memory Care’s free Fall Health Fair on Thursday, October 28 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon for an opportunity to receive assistance with screenings for blood pressure and more. The vendors will also be available to answer questions in regards to their services. Examples of the type of vendors include dermatology, Trilogy Home Healthcare, podiatry, VNA nursing services and much more. This event will also offer door prizes and each vendor will have their own material for the screenings they provide.

Cloudberry Lodge welcomes residents to an inviting, state-of-the-art community with a staff that is resident care-focused. With it being a pet-friendly community, the residents can also enjoy an active social calendar along with resort-style amenities. To add, it will be opening up a memory care section here soon in the fall with 14 private studios to care for those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

For more information, call 662-1535. It is located at 3918 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church’s 53rd Annual Fall Craft Fair

Come out to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church’s 53rd annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and discover a wide variety of unique, handmade crafts, which includes pottery, woodworking, quilting and more. Vendors with popular brand names such as Thirty-One Gifts are invited to become a vendor.

The fair is free to attend. The fee to become a vendor there is a $50 nonrefundable donation to St. Andrew’s UMW (United Methodist Women), which hosts the fair. This would be one of the primary fundraisers for missions.

In addition, the fair will also hold a bake sale and cafe inside the Family Life Center. St. Andrew’s

Youth Ministry will be operating the pumpkin patch from now through the fair.

For more information, call the church office at 689-6849 or email info@saumc.net. It is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Fall Festival Art Walk

Check out the free Fall Festival Art Walk on Sunday, October 31 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Chill Cawfee. Attendees are welcome to come in their costumes as prizes will be awarded for best costume. This is also a pet-friendly event. People will get to see local artists within all mediums as well as handcraft vendors. Food and music will also be available. It costs $35 to become a vendor.

For more information, email Tom at tom@chillcawfee.com. Vendor applications can be found on https://valricoartisanfaire.com. It is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

FishHawk Ranch Market Day

Stop by the FishHawk Ranch Market Day on Sunday, November 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cross Park to see an array of handcrafted and homemade items from more than 40 vendors. The market runs from October through May during the first Sunday of the month. To add, the market is in its 12th season. It is free to attend.

To become a vendor, there is an early bird rate of $25 per month and $30 for the final deadline per month. The market’s mission aims to provide the community with convenient access to high-quality, locally grown and produced handmade items from local growers and artisans.

For more information, contact Susan Parvin at 657-6629 or email her at sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org. It is located at 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia.

9th Annual Gifts And Crafts Fair

Visit The Bridges Retirement Community’s ninth annual Gifts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at its clubhouse for some early holiday shopping. It seeks a variety of vendors, such as greeting cards, handmade jewelry, holiday gifts and much more. It does not cost to attend. To become a vendor, it costs $30. The deadline to register will be on Monday, November 1.

If interested in becoming a vendor or have questions, call The Bridges Retirement Community at 413-8900 or email Janet Noah jnoah@bridgesretirement.com. It is located at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview.

River Hills Sunday Market

Shop at the River Hills Sunday Market on Sunday, November 28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. as it hosts an array of local vendors, such as home decor, fresh produce, crafts, pet treats, food and more. This is a pet-friendly market too. The market season just started back up this month.

For more information, check the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/riverhillssundaymarket or send an email to therusticdoormarket@gmail.com. It is located at 4367 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico.