Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Win A 2022 Club Car Onward Golf Cart

A Kid’s Place in Valrico is giving you the chance to win a 2022 Club Car Onward golf cart valued at $13,000, which includes rear underseat storage, premium tinted windshield, side mirror kit and rear cup holders. A donation of $50 enters you for a chance to win as well as helps to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for brothers and sisters living at A Kid’s Place.

For additional information, call 381-3839 or visit https://give.akidsplacetb.org/golfcart.

New Community Dancing In Brandon

DJ Ken Miller has held regular community dances in Plant City for a long time and is hoping to bring that to Brandon. For now, the dances will be held at the Brandon Community Center at 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon once a quarter. The first dance is on Friday, November 5 from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. and is open to all members of the public. There is no charge for this event, and feel free to bring your own drinks and snacks.

For more information, please visit www.djkenmiller.com or email pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com.

Fall Health Fair In Brandon

Fall is here and it’s time to get your much-needed health screenings. Cloudberry Lodge, an assisted living facility located at 3918 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, is holding a fall health fair during which you can participate in blood pressure, blood glucose, balance and oxygen saturation screenings, as well as others.

Limona Village Chapel Pumpkin Patch

Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church located in Brandon has its very own pumpkin patch. Along with pumpkins and gourds of every size, shape and color, there will also be games and photo opportunities for the whole family.

Come out, have fun with your family and choose your pumpkin at the corner of Limona Rd. and Victoria St. in Brandon until Sunday, October 31. The patch is open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Brandon Newcomers Club

Brandon Newcomers Club is open to new or long-term residents of the Brandon area. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. from September until May at the Brandon Community Center, located at 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon.

A few of the activities that members can enjoy are card games, arts and crafts and a book club. Members also enjoy other activities outside the community center, such as movie nights and luncheons. For more information, call Lilly at 653-4381.

Plant City Social Dances

Visit the Strawberry Square Dance Center at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City on any Saturday night to participate in a fun evening of social dances with DJ Ken. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with ballroom music and progresses to regular dance music from 6.30 p.m.

You can visit djkenmiller.com to sample the playlists and find additional information.

Annual Rock Show Returns

The Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club is very pleased to announce that the 62nd annual fall show, Rocks of Ancients Featuring: Agatized Coral, will be held in Plant City. The event, which features gems and minerals, fossils, lapidary supplies and jewelry, will be held at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, on Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit tampabayrockclub.org.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Upcoming Events

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others in local communities. The women volunteer in the diverse needs of communities through hands-on service projects, fundraising, education and leadership.

On Saturday, November 6, it will be holding a media sale comprising books, audio books, videos, music CDs, etc. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, November 13 is its annual yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Both events will take place at its clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.

For more information, visit www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.

Alafia Republican Club Monthly Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the special event room. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting that has interesting, well-informed guest speakers covering current issues. All conservative-thinking individuals are invited.

For further information, please call or text Steve at 763-7505 or email Arlene at arlene@theloft-lounge.com.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 16, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon and then a presentation by guest speaker Donna Moughty on ‘Saving a Life: Your Family’s Health History.’

The cost for the event is $15, including lunch. To make a reservation, call Dianna Loudermilk at 864-607-1330. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, November 4.