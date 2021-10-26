When you’re in pain, you don’t want to wait, and you shouldn’t have to. That’s why when joint pain and inflammatory conditions become intolerable, it is just as painful to wait weeks for an appointment. You won’t have to wait with Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Its caring, knowledgeable team of medical professionals can see you within two weeks and help get you on the road to recovery.

Rheumatologists work to assist patients who experience a variety of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases that primarily impact their body’s joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments. These conditions may also impact blood vessels, skin, nerves and internal organs, so living without care is often difficult.

You won’t find a team nearly as knowledgeable as the doctors at Southwest Florida Rheumatology. Before she opened the practice in 2010, Dr. Priya Reddy worked in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of South Florida (USF), and she continues to teach and train medical residents as faculty and curriculum coordinator for USF at Brandon Regional Hospital.

She also is president elect of the Florida Society of Rheumatology (FSR), sits on the board of directors of the American Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates (AARA/Bendcare) and serves as secretary/treasurer for the Association of Women in Rheumatology (AWIR). Her passion for the field is evident in her service to her profession and desire to care for patients and train a new generation of doctors who hold the same drive to deliver empathetic, quality care.

Along with Dr. Gina Prakash, Dr. Atefah Vafa and their physician assistant, Teena Lukose, Dr. Reddy is dedicated to offering the most state-of-the art therapies and commitment to continuity of care. Their combined experience domestically and internationally leaves them poised to offer world-class care. They treat various rheumatic and allied diseases, offer in-office infusions and injections, have on-site ultrasound capabilities and access to quick lab evaluations and also offer lifestyle education and nutritional supplements.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is conveniently located near the Lithia, FishHawk, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Valrico, Gibsonton, Sun City Center, Ruskin and Apollo Beach areas.

For more information, call 813-672-2243 or visit www.swflrheum.com. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. It also offers a satellite branch in Sun City Center located at 4002 Sun City Center Blvd., Ste. 101. Please contact the office for Sun City Center hours.