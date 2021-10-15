Plant City Entertainment will present Urinetown, a musical comedy, this November. The show will be held at Plant City Entertainment’s theater, located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Shows will be held on Friday, November 5 and 12; Saturday, November 6 and 13; and Sunday, November 7 and 14. The Friday and Saturday shows will be presented at 8 p.m. The Sunday shows will be matinee performances at 2 p.m.

Urinetown is directed by Greg Summerall, who has been with Plant City Entertainment for over 30 years. He has directed a number of shows. He has also appeared as an actor in more than 100 shows with various theatrical groups in the Tampa Bay area.

According to Summerall, “Urinetown is a musical comedy set in a dystopian world where private toilets have been banned and all citizens must use amenities controlled through a private corporation known as the UGC. Harkening back to the musicals of Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht, Urinetown was created by Mark Holleman and Greg Kotis and opened on Broadway exactly 20 years ago, shortly after 9/11. Kotis wrote the book and lyrics. Holleman did the music and contributed to lyrics as well.”

Summerall added, “The show is suitable for all ages, despite what the title may suggest to unfamiliar audiences. We have been referring to it as ‘the #1 Musical.’”

Urinetown was originally planned to be presented to audiences in April 2020.

Summerall said, “We have been in rehearsal for about a month. The cast and crew have been working tirelessly in preparation for our opening.”

He added, “Most of the original cast were unable to return. The cast today is comprised of original and new members all working towards an evening of laughter and tears for audiences who are looking forward to pure entertainment.”

Tickets to Urinetown are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older (with ID) and students under 18. For groups of 10 or more, tickets are $15. Tickets are $15 for Plant City Entertainment members.

To get tickets and for more information, please visit www.pceshows.com.