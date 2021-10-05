LITHIA, Fla. (Oct. 5, 2021) – Tampa Bay Water is conducting a test of its emergency siren system at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir on Wednesday, October 6, at 9 a.m. To ensure the sirens are effective in the unlikely event of an emergency, the sirens will sound at 9 a.m. and will include three to five short blasts lasting 10-20 seconds each.

This is only a test. Tampa Bay Water has notified Hillsborough County Emergency Management, the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue staff and residents surrounding the reservoir.

If residents have any questions or concerns about the sirens or the regularly scheduled testing, they may call our dedicated hotline at 1-866-INFO-H20 (1-866-463-6420) or email reservoir@tampabaywater.org. Residents may also sign up for email reminders of when the sirens will be tested at tampabaywater.org/sirentest.

Should the reservoir siren system sound for an actual emergency, the sirens will sound in a continuous blast. Hillsborough County Emergency Management will immediately contact residents using text messages, emails and telephone calls. Emergency responders will be dispatched to direct residents to safe evacuation routes.

To receive emergency notifications, residents should sign-up and register their contact information by visiting HCFLGov.net/HCFLAlert.

Remaining 2021 Reservoir Siren Test Schedule:

• Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9 a.m.

• Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 9 a.m.

The sirens were installed in 2004 during the construction of the Regional Reservoir. The purpose of the sirens is to notify those closest to the facility of an emergency situation that requires immediate evacuation.

The reservoir is located in southern Hillsborough County at 17611 Boyette Rd. Lithia, Fla.

