After being dark for 18 months, The Village Players are performing again with a new, original play; The Village Players will present Domin Pazo’s Sunday School for Adults. The play will be presented over two weekends from Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 17.

Pazo is The Village Players’ artistic director. He has been with The Village Players for 34 years as an actor, director and more.

Sunday School for Adults is about a young teacher who decides after a long hiatus to come back to church and teach an adult Sunday school class. What she soon realizes is she has six of the biggest misfits the church has ever seen. However, through fighting, laughing and some tears, everything turns out OK. The show is rated PG-13.

Pazo said of the show, “I wrote this show during the pandemic. Writing it helped me to be not so sad while the theater was not open.” He added, “The crew and cast are a great mix of some veterans and new people. They are all working hard.”

Pazo has been in over 200 shows, and he has directed over 50 shows.

Pazo, in explaining the experience of writing and directing the show versus acting in it, said, “I am so much more nervous. I think, what if they do not laugh? What if they do not like it? I will be very nervous until I hear those first laughs.”

Even though the theater where The Village Players perform, the James McCabe Theater, was closed to audiences during the last year and a half, many of those connected to The Village Players stayed connected by working on the building doing upkeep and refurbishment.

Pazo said, “Pete, our light and house manager, fixed a lot in the theater.”

He added, “I want everyone to know that we are open, and we want you to please come back to the theater.”

Sunday School for Adults will be performed on Friday, October 8 and 15 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 9 and 16 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, October 10 and 17 at 3 p.m.

Regular admission tickets are $18 or $15 for students and seniors 65 years and older. An ID will be required. If you want to reserve seats for groups of 10 or more, tickets are $15. To reserve tickets or to get further information, please call 480-3147.

The Janes McCabe Theater is located at 506 5th St. in Valrico.