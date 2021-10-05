The phrase “We take the wife’s blue jeep, we go grab some grub and we have some fun along the way!” can be heard from Lithia resident Michael Knowles’ YouTube channel called ‘a Brit to-Go,’ which he and his family established in August of this year. His wife, Nicola Knowles, organizes everything and does the filming. Their 15-year-old son, Oscar Knowles, directs the videos and comes up with the creative ideas. Originally from Leeds in England, the Knowles family moved to the United States in 2009 and has lived in Lithia since July 2019.

A Brit to-Go puts a British twist to food reviews from takeout establishments within or out of the area while incorporating some entertainment to it, with Michael breaking out his guitar to sing a tune about the destination that he will be traveling to. He also makes at-home comical videos, such as impersonating a French chef conducting a cooking class and more.

With his palette not being limited to any cuisine, he has tasted Greek, Italian, Cuban and other types of foods. For instance, Michael visited Moreno Bakery in Brandon and ate a Cuban sandwich. He pays for all the food he tries.

Michael shared his thoughts on what makes a Brit to-Go unique.

“For one, I do not know anyone who starts off a food review by playing the guitar and driving off in a jeep,” Michael said. “To add, the reviews are meant to be an accurate reflection of the quality of that particular food.”

Before heading out to a specific place, Michael does research online on what could be an ideal spot to showcase. He is also always open to recommendations.

“All in all, we appreciate all of the support so far, and thank you to all of the establishments for the opportunity,” Michael said.

Visit the YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3ka8wwI and the Facebook page by searching ‘a Brit to-Go’ for the latest videos or insights. Join the Facebook group https://bit.ly/3hvKaM0 or email abrittogo@gmail.com for more information.