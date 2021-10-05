The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is opening its fall 2021 season with three new exhibitions celebrating natural beauty, family gatherings and childhood memories.

“Fall is associated with family gatherings and connecting with friends and loved ones,” said FMoPA’s Katya Komarova. “This September, we invite your readers to start a new family tradition and visit FMoPA. We are bringing three exhibitions celebrating natural beauty, relationships with friends and loved ones and childhood memories.”

The first exhibition, “At Table” by Glenna Jennings, is a series of photographs taken at tables around the world, both in homes and restaurants.

“It cherishes the everyday connections we make around food, drink and culinary happenings,” Komarova said.

The second show is titled “The Fabric of Memory” by German American artist Astrid Reischwitz.

“Through combining old and new photographs, embroidery, napkins, wallpaper, cloth and other materials, Reischwitz revives her memories of growing up in a small, rural village in Northern Germany,” Komarova said.

The third and final fall exhibit is “Sea to Shining Sea,” drawn from the museum’s permanent collection.

“It is a collection of stunning photographs of various parts of the USA that celebrate the eclectic beauty of this country and its people,” Komarova said.

In the museum’s upcoming exhibitions, it will continue to focus on the issues that are important to Tampa Bay and its people.

“One of the projects, for example, will be dedicated to animal well-being and the complex emotional relationships between animals and humans,” Komarova said. “We will continue hosting member shows in our community gallery and we encourage photographers of all ages and skill levels to submit their work to FMoPA.”

Komarova and the team at FMoPA want to invite the community to find their ‘happy place’ at FMoPA.

“Whether it is a photography class, an inspiring art exhibition or a community get-together, we have something for everyone,” Komarova said. “We invite your readers to join our Happy Talks, a series of virtual conversations that focus on emotional well-being. The conversations are led by experts from various fields related to the overarching theme of ‘emotional wellness.’ So far, our speakers have included a couples therapist, a spiritual coach, an art therapy instructor and several psychologists. Join our conversations every first Tuesday of the month via Zoom.”

To learn more about the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, visit www.fmopa.org.

The museum is located at 400 N. Ashley Dr., Cube 200 in downtown Tampa.