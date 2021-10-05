Recently named one of the best outdoor waterparks in the country, Adventure Island® announced the previously seasonal waterpark will now stay open all year round with new heaters to provide that endless summer vibe. From relaxing in tropical pools and the lazy river to braving thrilling water slides, guests can enjoy comfortable water temperatures any time of year. Just in time to celebrate, the new Hang Ten Tiki Bar officially opened last month with an all-new menu of tropical delights.

As the waterpark’s first full-service bar, the laid-back vibes of Hang Ten Tiki Bar offer an all-new wave of refreshment to guests as they splash between slides and waterways. With handcrafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews and a regional and international rum selection, Hang Ten Tiki Bar is the perfect island chill spot. Hang Ten also features multiple TVs so sports fans can tune in and cheer for their favorite teams when taking a break from the park’s thrilling water slides and wave pool. Guests can enjoy this new tropical oasis as they sip and savor seasonal small bites to fuel up for all-day fun.

With surf-style bar seating overlooking white sand beaches, Hang Ten Tiki Bar features a mixologist-curated selection of signature drinks and island-inspired light bites that guests can only get at Adventure Island.

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay, Adventure Island features a combination of exhilarating water rides and tropical, tranquil surroundings. A fun-filled tropical atmosphere awaits, with adventurous water slides including Solar Vortex, Vanish Point™, Caribbean Corkscrew® and Colossal Curl™; cascading waterfalls; a 17,000-square-foot wave pool; children’s water playground called Fabian’s Funport®; and other family attractions. Guests can also dig their toes into the sand or relax in lounge chairs or a private cabana.

Adventure Island is launching another annual theme park pass in Florida with benefits ranging from no blockout dates, up to six free guest tickets and access to new, exclusive ride preview events. The Annual Pass is organized in easy-to-use tiers and includes one-park, two-park Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Pass and the popular Florida four-park options, allowing guests to choose the pass, benefits and the parks that are the best fit. For a full overview of the Annual Pass lineup, visit adventureisland.com/annual-pass/.

For more park updates, including exciting developments coming in 2022, waterpark fans are encouraged to follow Adventure Island on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.