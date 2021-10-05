The Brandon League of Fine Arts and Center Place recently presented Artworks 2021. An artists’ reception was held on September 9 at Center Place in Brandon. At that time, awards were given to the top artists.

Terry Denson, a watercolor and oil painter from St. Petersburg, served as this year’s judge. Denson is a popular teacher and watercolor workshop instructor. She is also a past president of the Florida Watercolor Society.

Denson said of the show, “This is a very strong show with a number of professional pieces. I was pleased with the number of pieces with original points of view.”

Charles Stierlen of Brandon took first place with his oil painting titled The Dandelion.

Stierlen said of his piece, “It is a metaphor for things that are peaceful and good but go unnoticed and appreciated.”

Denson said of the piece, “It has a very original viewpoint and stylized background.”

Other winners included Sue Downes Allen, who took second place with The Tides Rush In. Donna Morrison was awarded third place for Young Cowboy. There were also two honorable mentions given to Deborah Biasetti for James and Ron Malone for Rackleman Blue.

A special award known as the Minnette Webster Award went to Leslie Jennings for her fiber piece called America the Beautiful.

Minnette Webster was a well-known local artist and past president of the Brandon Art League. She had started an art program for women in prison. When she passed away, donations were given in lieu of flowers. Those donations have funded the Minnette Webster Award, which had been given by the Brandon Arts Council for several years.

Christopher Klein, president of the Brandon League of Fine Arts, said of the show, “It is really well done and extremely creative.”

The next show at Center Place will feature artwork of the artists of Studio Friday. The artists include Sue Allen, Betty Fairbanks, Doreen Donovan, Susan Weillbacher and Roxanne Tobaison. They will host an artists’ reception on Thursday, October 7 at Center Place.

For more information on the Brandon League of Fine Arts, please visit www.blfa.us.