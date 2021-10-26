The fall season is bringing many new and fun classes and programs to Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association.

The center recently held its second Artist Night on October 1. This event is getting bigger and better since its beginning this past September.

“This event gives local artists from all walks of life to have a place and opportunity to showcase their artistic talents,” said Executive Director of Center Place Libby Hopkins. “This event takes place the first Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It is an adult event and free to attend. We do offer wine with a donation to Center Place.”

Center Place is excited to announce that it is offering new art classes and art therapy programs.

“Our 3-2-1 Art and Free Form Art therapy classes recently started at Center Place,” Hopkins said. “These two classes are offered through a partnership with the Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. We encourage families to take advantage of these two free programs because at Center Place, we strongly feel that art heals and art helps.”

Two new local artists have joined the staff at Center Place too. Local street art artist Alejandro Algarin and local teen artist Isabelle Baudrit are bringing their talents to the center. Algarin will be offering his street art class on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. This class is for children ages 10-12.

Baudrit is offering her Intro to Drawing classes on Tuesdays on October 26 and then again on November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Baudrit’s classes for tweens and teens are offered from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. for teenagers 14 through adult. Both classes are try-it-one-time for $12 or four sessions for $45. Call Center Place at 685-8888 to register.

In November, Center Place will be beginning to offer a free art therapy program for veterans. “We are thrilled to be offering another art therapy program,” Hopkins said. “We are also looking for community sponsors to help fund this free program for our local veterans.”

Finally, in December, the children’s holiday play, Holiday Traditions Around the World, will be at Center Place from Wednesday through Friday, December 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are just $7. Showtimes are coming soon, so keep an eye on Center Place’s website at www.centerplacebrandon.com.

We hope you will join us for Center Place Sip and Shop with the Brandon League of Fine Arts on Wednesday, November 10 from 4-9 p.m. and for our first-ever Holiday Makers’ Market on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We are still accepting vendors for both events. If interested, contact Center Place at 685-8888.