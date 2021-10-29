Friday Night Courtyard Concert

Grab your snacks, lawn chairs and blankets and head over to the Friday night Courtyard Concert being held on November 12 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Church. This family-friendly event filled with music and fellowship is a great opportunity for a socially distanced evening of great local music talent.

The event happens rain or shine (it will be moved indoors if weather causes a problem). New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, email mandy@findnewhope.com or call 689-4161.

Redeemer Lutheran Holds Second Annual Arts And Crafts Fair

A second annual Arts and Crafts Fair will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center. Vendors will have a wide variety of unique items and décor such as pottery, paintings, candles, wreaths, wood, glass, pillows, quilts, holiday items for inside and outside. There will also be personal items crafted of fabric and leather, crochet, purses, totes, unique jewelry, animal lover crafts, books, greeting cards and more.

A food truck will be on site. Masks are recommended. Admission is Free. For more information, call 634-1292.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 16, the South Bay Genealogical Society (SBGS) will meet at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center in the Life Enrichment Center (LEC), 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10:30 am is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon and then the presentation by a guest speaker at 1 p.m.

Guest speaker Donna Moughty will be speaking on ‘Saving a Life: Your Family’s Health History.’ This will be a live, virtual presentation. For many years, health professionals have known that common health problems run in families. Knowing your family’s health history may reduce your own risk of serious illness.

The cost is $15 per person for the meal and presentation. For reservations and meal choice, call Dianna Loudermilk at 864-607-1330. Make your check payable to SBGS and mail it to SBGS at P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. Your check must be received by Thursday, November 4.

Harvest Of Hope Needs Thanksgiving Meal Donations

On Saturday, November 20 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Harvest of Hope will provide the opportunity to collect and deliver Thanksgiving meals to families in need in Brandon and the surrounding communities. Partnering with Hope for Her (formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center), donations are needed, whether it’s your time, talents or resources, to support Harvest of Hope by purchasing items from the shopping list and serving.

Donations of the following items will be accepted through Thursday, November 18: 10-12 lb. frozen turkey, canned fruit and vegetables, cranberry sauces, instant potatoes, canned or packaged gravy, dry stuffing, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, cake mix and fruit juice.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or to register for a Harvest of Hope Box, visit findnewhope.com/harvest. Preregistration is required to receive a Harvest of Hope Box. Contact Amy Jo Rodriguez at aj@findnewhope.com or at 689-4161.

Our Lady’s Pantry Looks To Raise Funds For A New Refrigerated Truck

Our Lady’s Pantry is busy writing grant applications to philanthropic groups and reaching out to the community in order to raise donations for a much-needed new refrigerated truck costing $99,000. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Feeding Tampa Bay require that food be transported in a refrigerated truck. The pantry currently has two used trucks, but the trucks have more than 260,000 miles, which has become increasingly expensive to maintain.

Pantry volunteers are driving every day of the week picking up food from all over the county. Donations can be made to Our Lady’s Pantry at 16650 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Wimauma. Please designate your donation specifically for the refrigerated truck.

To learn more about the pantry, please visit https://www.ourladyspantry.com.