Pat Robertson Steps Down From The 700 Club

Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson is retiring from his Christian Broadcasting Network’s long-running The 700 Club program. The white-haired televangelist, pioneer Christian media mogul and one-time Republican presidential candidate made the announcement in October on the 60th anniversary of CBN’s first broadcast.

Robertson, who is 91, suffered a stroke in 2018 but appeared to rebound. His announcement said he’ll focus on teaching students at Regent University, the school he founded in 1977.

Robertson’s conservative and charismatic brand of Christianity had an appeal among many evangelicals. He was fond of making predictions, which many regarded as prophecies. In his 1990 book, The New Millennium, he suggested that April 29, 2007 would mark the end of the ‘Western ascendancy’ in world history.

Robertson’s son, Gordon, will take over as full-time host of The 700 Club. Robertson will still appear on a monthly interactive episode of The 700 Club to answer viewer emails.

Highly Anticipated Film Of Bestselling Novel Redeeming Love Set For January 2022 Release

Redeeming Love is based on the novel by Francine Rivers, which is a retelling of the biblical love story of Gomer and Hosea. The internationally bestselling novel has remained on multiple fiction bestseller lists for over 15 years and has been published in more than 30 languages. Rivers, a New York Times bestselling author of over 30 books, worked hard to ensure the screenplay stayed true to its roots.

This film is a powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850. The story centers on Angel, who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world.

Hymn Writers Keith And Kristyn Getty Release Official Music Video For “It Is Well With My Soul”

Getty Music today released the official music video for Keith and Kristyn Getty’s new rendition of the timeless hymn, “It Is Well With My Soul.” The song is featured in the upcoming film Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years, which shares the inspiring, true story of Sabina (Oster) Wurmbrand and her husband, Richard, who founded The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM), an interdenominational mission’s organization that serves persecuted Christians around the world.

Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years will premiere in theaters nationwide Monday-Wednesday, November 8-10 following the observance of International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians. To learn more and to purchase tickets for Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years, visit https://www.sabinamovie.com/. To listen to “It Is Well With My Soul” on streaming services, visit https://va.lnk.to/itiswell.

Families Of Different Faiths Swap Houses In New Show Home Sweet Home

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has made a career of taking people into unfamiliar—even uncomfortable—places. Now, she’s inviting people inside the homes of those who may seem very different from them.

That’s the concept of DuVernay’s first unscripted TV series, Home Sweet Home, that premiered in October on NBC, in which 16 families from different religious, racial and economic backgrounds trade homes for a week. According to a recent survey, about one in five Americans say they seldom or never interact with someone who does not share their race or ethnicity (21 percent) or religion (22 percent). This lack of exposure is at the heart of what DuVernay said she hopes to address with the show.

DuVernay hopes the reality show will be a learning tool for viewers to better understand families that have different faiths and belief systems, not to mention fun to watch. For more information, visit www.nbc.com.