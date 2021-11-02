Are you looking for a unique gift for a music lover or a fun way to get into the holiday spirit? Then look no further than Brandon’s own Music Showcase.

Music Showcase, a family-owned business open since 1995, has all kinds of name-brand instruments for purchase, including brass instruments, drums, guitars, keyboards, orchestral instruments and woodwind instruments, plus various accessories. Music Showcase offers a month-to-month instrument rent-to-own program. You can even rent online and have the instrument delivered to the school. Music Showcase has an in-house repair shop and sells used gear on consignment.

It is also a place of learning for all ages from 4 to senior and experience levels from beginner to advanced. Lessons are provided for singing as well as most instruments Monday through Saturday. Students have opportunities to perform in recitals as well as at community events.

In addition to lessons, students can participate in many programs run by the Florida Academy of the Performing Arts (FAOPA), located at Music Showcase. The academy offers musical theater, acting classes, a rock band and many more. One program provided regularly is called Music Makers, where children can come and try out for free different instruments and make a craft to take home.

There are also Parent’s Night Out events. The next one is on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. called Santa’s Workshop. Children ages 5-12 will have dinner, snacks, play games, do crafts, watch a movie and more.

If you are looking for a fun way to spend time together as a family, why not take in a performance this holiday season? Shows include Annie Jr. and All Together Now!. Beauty and the Beast is Friday-Sunday, December 10-12 and 17-19. You can also enjoy breakfast with Belle and friends on Saturday, December 11 and Saturday, December 18. Visitors will meet and greet the characters, have a photo op and get autographs, breakfast and a Beauty and the Beast storybook as keepsake. The rock band will have its concert on Friday, December 3. Also, students in middle and high school can still join the cast of Godspell.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To learn more about Music Showcase and its gear, lessons and more, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com. To learn more about FAOPA’s programs, events, tickets and prices, visit faopa.org.