Think you need to drive to Tampa or St. Petersburg for upscale dining? Think again. Donovan’s Meatery, located conveniently in Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview, is the perfect location for a fun-filled, food lover’s night on the town.

The menu boasts elegant starters and exceptional entrees rivaling any steakhouse. Start out with an artisanal cheese board, duck confit flatbread or something from their raw bar. Pair it with a delicious wine from its wine list, complete with reserve wines for the most discerning connoisseur, or an original cocktail. Then, Donovan’s takes your steak seriously. It offers a wide selection of certified angus beef and American wagyu.

Whether you’re craving a tomahawk ribeye, New York strip or porterhouse, its cuts are aged to perfection and cooked over an open fire. Grab a salt-crusted, jumbo baked potato and caramelized sweet corn, and your taste buds will thank you. Plus, it has an impressive selection of alternatives, such as the very popular wild game specials, brown sugar and bourbon salmon and even boneless fried chicken.

According to Suzanne Perry, owner of Datz Restaurant Group, Donovan’s parent company, the primary focus for Donovan’s is live fire cooking within view of the guests.

“There are only a handful of restaurants in Tampa Bay that have open wood fires cooking almost everything on the menu,” she said.

Its hip, stylish atmosphere is perfect to enjoy the company of friends and family. Plus, the vibe complements the delicious food you’ll be sure to enjoy. Pull up a chair at the bar, dine inside or enjoy the refreshing breeze on the patio.

The holidays are approaching quickly, and gift cards to Donovan’s make excellent stocking stuffers and presents for family and friends. Plus, it is conveniently available online.

To check out its entire menu, purchase gift cards, make a reservation or order online, visit donovansmeatery.com. Check it out on Facebook, where the pictures of its food will solidify the location of your next meal, at www.facebook.com/donovansmeatery. You can also call the restaurant directly at 295-8445.

Donovan’s Meatery is located at 11206 Sullivan St. in Riverview. It is open daily for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with Sunday-Thursday dinner from 5-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday dinner from 5-10 p.m. Happy hour runs daily from 3-5 p.m.