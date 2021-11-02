George Bernard Shaw said, “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.” Roger and Suzanne Perry can attest. Since 2009, when they opened Datz, they have helped reimagine Tampa’s food scene, and the same comfort food filled with fun, flair and flavor patrons cannot get enough of makes its home right here in Riverview in Winthrop Town Centre.

Recently named Creative Loafing’s Best of Brandon/Riverview, a reimagined American comfort food full of modern, decadent twists inspires Datz’s dishes and pairs with the perfect craft beer, bourbon, or cocktail. You’ll want to start with some shareable Nom Noms or tobacco onion stack, although you may not want to share. And it doesn’t serve mom’s meatloaf; as seen on the Travel Channel, Barry C’s Stuff Meatloaf, filled with jalapeno mac and cheese over a bed of potatoes, peas and pearl onions, never disappoints. There’s truly something for everyone, whether you are a vegetarian, prefer chicken or feel like fresh fish. Then, you’ll want to devour a dessert like the horse soldier bourbon chocolate cake.

Plus, Datz has mastered every meal. Sundays are all about brunch, and no brunch is complete without a morning margarita or mimosa and a dive into its famous monkey bread, a pull-apart cluster of gooey cinnamon sugar bread drizzled in icing and caramel. Save room for a chicken and waffle benedict, shrimp and grits or the Cheesy Todd Breakfast, which is a mac and cheese bun, two eggs and Dr. BBQ’s smoked brisket. Datz partnered with Ray Lampe to create Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg, and all its food-forward, smoke-basted meats come straight from its smokehouse to your table.

With holidays approaching, a gift card to Datz shows that you know about food and care about your friends and family. It is conveniently available online.

To check out its menu, make a reservation, purchase a gift card or order ahead, visit datztampa.com or give it a call at 535-7952. Datz Riverview is located at 6264 Winthrop Town Centre Ave. in Riverview. It is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m., with an all-day brunch on Sunday.