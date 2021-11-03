The holiday shopping season is upon us, and the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC) has an event planned that can help you knock some names off your list while supporting local businesses and a well-loved charity.

The seventh annual Shop Local Holiday Expo and Market will take place on Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Lithia and will feature more than 60 local vendors in addition to fun activities for the whole family.

According to VFCC Chairman of the Board Abi Merkle, the market will have vendors ranging from home crafting products to service industry businesses.

“It will be the perfect mix to help visitors with their holiday shopping or to splurge on themselves,” said Merkle.

The event will also offer activities and events with an MC to keep the crowd entertained and help out a local charity as well.

“We wanted to make sure the kids had some fun activities to partake in as well,” said Merkle. “Many of the booths will have something for them to do or even take home with them.”

In addition, Dancing for Donations, the chamber’s 2021 charity of choice, will have different times throughout the day where students will perform.

All funds raised at the event from booth registrations and raffle ticket sales, after expenses, will go to Dancing for Donations, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dance studio with the mission to make dance more available to all ages and abilities in the Tampa Bay area.

“The goal for this event, this year and years passed, is and has been to help raise money for our charity of choice,” said Merkle. “We also want to bring awareness to what our chamber has to offer, but better yet, bring our community’s small businesses together for attendees to learn more about shopping local.”

Another fun aspect of the event is for the vendors.

“We have a flamingo decorating contest with several awards being given, and, of course, with that comes some fun bragging rights,” said Merkle.

To learn more about the event, visit www.valricofishhawk.org or call the chamber at 324-7902.