Are you looking for a fun and delicious way to get into the holiday spirit while helping a local charity raise important funds? Then mark your calendars for Thursday, December 2, because the IMPACT program is hosting a holiday designer purse bingo.

The event, which will take place at The Regent in Riverview, will offer 10 rounds of bingo with a designer purse as the prize for each round.

Tickets to the event cost $40 a person and include one set of 10 bingo cards and a box of charcuterie from local favorite Davenport’s Daily Delights. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase additional bingo cards, raffle tickets and participate in a silent auction.

The event is the annual fundraiser hosted by IMPACT program, a Brandon-based charity which educates teenagers on the benefits of healthy choices while avoiding high-risk behaviors.

“This is a great opportunity for community awareness and to provide necessary funds for the IMPACT program to continue their efforts in educating, equipping and empowering teens to avoid high-risk behavior by making healthy choices,” said Angie Kagey, IMPACT executive director.

The event’s title sponsor is The George Shea Team with Signature Realty. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

“This event is special because it is a fun-filled night for the community to come together to support a wonderful cause,” said Kagey, who added that it is a good way to get into the holiday spirit before the busyness of the season kicks in.

The Regent is located at 6347 Watson Rd. in Riverview, near Winthrop. Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or visit www.whatisimpact.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Wednesday, November 24, and tickets can be purchased at www.impactdesignerpursebingo.eventbrite.com.