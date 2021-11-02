When you’re looking to design or remodel your home, it’s amazing what a custom window treatment can do to create a stylish, comfortable space. Budget Blinds Greater Tampa, Brandon and Lakeland has everything needed to create the look you want with the price tag that’s right for you.

Mike and Adriane Wonderlin moved to Florida to purchase a local business together, and when they found Budget Blinds, family-owned for over 25 years, Mike knew it was the right place for them. With 20 years of custom window treatment experience under his belt, he realized they could carry on a legacy of friendly, convenient service and a wonderful selection of trusted products. Consequently, their franchise has won Budget Blinds’ Franchise of the Year in 2020, 2018, 2017 and 2016 and earned second place in 2019.

“Our niche in the market is somewhere between a big box store and calling a decorator,” explained Adriane. “Our design consultants don’t just go out and give a quote, they help design.”

Their team of design consultants can come to your home with many samples for a complimentary consultation to help you choose the products that meet your needs. Additionally, their beautiful showroom is open, and customers are welcome to come in to explore different product lines and consult with design experts.

No matter your choice, Budget Blinds is committed to your health and safety, and it follows all CDC guidelines to include a ‘no-contact’ consultation process. Whether you want to upgrade or redesign your home, keep or improve your view, assist in controlling temperature or install smart home technology, it has something for every taste and price range.

Moreover, Budget Blinds is able to negotiate better prices and warranties on the same products, so you’re more able to get the best deal than if you went with a big box store. “You can buy the same line at Home Depot, but you won’t get the same warranty,” Mike explained. Many of Budget Blinds’ warranties are both lifetime and ‘no questions asked.’ This means that whether the dog eats it or the kids damage it, the product will be replaced.

When the Wonderlins aren’t helping others achieve their design vision, they are spending time with their 8-year-old daughter, Harper, and helping the community by sponsoring little league, local schools and pickleball. Additionally, Adriane and some of the team participated in a 5K run for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation recently.

The showroom is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a complimentary in-home consultation, call 445-7121 or visit www.budgetblinds.com/brandon. Budget Blinds of Brandon is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview in the Lowe’s shopping center on the corner of U.S. 301 and Big Bend Rd.