For seven years, Osprey Observer Newspapers has been partnering with local retailers to publish the Shop Local Holiday Favorite Things Sweepstakes and Gift Guide, and this year promises to be one of the best yet, with prizes totaling over $3,000!

For the 2021 Sweepstakes, we’ve partnered with our friends at Express Oil & Tire Engineers in Riverview to offer an amazing early bird prize: a brand-new set of four tires plus three oil changes, with a total prize value of over $1,000! Plus, our friends at McAuley Fine Jewelry are offering an exquisite 14K, two-tone, bezel-set, 1.28 ct. blue topaz ring valued at more than $600. In addition, we have (four) tickets to Busch Gardens, a $250 cruise voucher from Dream Vacations, a foursome of golf at River Hills Country Club worth $160, a $100-value sunset cruise with Latitudes Tours in Ruskin—and So. Much. More. And all from our amazing local businesses.

Our campaign, the Osprey Observer, A Few of Our Favorite Things, is so important this year when families are continuing to struggle during a global pandemic and need some joy. We love partnering with our local businesses to help bring some positivity in whatever small way we can.

“The annual sweepstakes is so successful and just seems to get better each year. We have so many amazing prizes this year and are more excited than ever to share these finds with our readers,” said Assignment Editor Kate Quesada.

So, from now until mid-December, we will be collecting Our Favorite Things all throughout the community, and we will put them together in one giant gift basket that will be given out in our annual sweepstakes for our readers.

To enter, email ‘Sweepstakes’ to contest@ospreyobserver.com or fill out the entry form in this section and send in by mail, fax or email.

Last year, more than 1,500 local residents entered the campaign and ONE lucky winner walked away with a prize package worth more than $2,800.

Prizes will be drawn just in time for Christmas. We will have two early bird prizes and the final grand prize, and we can’t wait to see who our lucky winners are.

Good luck and thank you for shopping local and reading your Osprey Observer Community Newspaper!

Your Managing Editor

Marie Gilmore