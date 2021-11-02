Are you looking for a gift for someone who has everything? Then what about the gift of membership? River Hills, a full-service country club located in Valrico, offers a variety of membership levels and options with something for every member of the family.

According to General Manager Bob Swezey, the club has dedicated professional managers in every department.

“The professional team has over a century of experience in club operations that have been recognized locally, regionally and nationally for excellence in areas of service, education and operational excellence by the PGA of America, USTA, National Golf Foundation and National Golf Course Owners Association,” said Swezey.

Established in 1989 and renovated regularly, with a full clubhouse renovation in 2019, River Hills Country Club is now owned by the River Hills Master Association, the community HOA.

“River Hills Country is truly the only family-centric private facility in the area that provides a safe haven from the hectic world outside the 24-hour guarded facility for all members of a family,” said Swezey.

Club amenities include an 18-hole championship golf course designed by Joe Lee, eight lighted Har-Tru courts, a junior Olympic pool, a fitness center with 24-hour access and social and dining opportunities.

Programs include a swim team, tennis leagues, year-round tournament schedule, a golf practice complex, ladies’ nights, junior camps and clinics, Gals Golf, Men’s Weekly Rumble, Ladies Nights, Kids’ Craft days, holiday events and very large community events.

Membership levels range to fit family needs and budgets, and members do not have to live within the community to join.

“River Hills Country Club sets itself apart from other private clubs as it is truly a family-oriented culture that is built by the membership themselves and nurtured by a team that cares personally to serve professionally,” said Swezey. “The vision of the entire staff on a daily basis is to be inviting, distinctive and dynamic for a wide spectrum of demographics.”

To learn more, visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com or find it on Facebook. For membership details, contact is Margie Martin at 653-1554, ext. 232.