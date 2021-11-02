If you are an adult caregiver or know of an adult resident of Hillsborough County in need of services, please review all that Hillsborough County offers through the county’s Adult Day Services. Adult Day Services operates four centers throughout Hillsborough County. At present, the centers are closed due to the pandemic. All services are currently being offered virtually and are good for residents 60 years and older who suffer from dementia or a disability or for their caregiver.

Each resident who applies undergoes a personal assessment that results in a personal care plan which addresses the resident’s individual needs. The personal care plan addresses therapeutic, social and health needs. Because there are nurses on staff, the physical well-being of residents is also addressed.

According to Michael Pullman, general manager of Adult Day Services, “The programs are designed to give adults with dementia or disability a way to stay engaged (out of the house when centers reopen) and to give caregivers a respite.”

The most important aspect is to ensure that residents stay healthy and active. The services are also designed to support caregivers.

Activities include Brain Boosters and Music Therapy. Support groups for caregivers who care for people with Alzheimer’s are also offered.

Elissa Bass, RN, nurse manager for Adult Day Services, said, “We want people to know that we are still active and providing services despite the fact that centers are currently closed.”

Services are paid for through a variety of means, including through the VA, grant services or self-pay on a sliding scale. Eligibility to participate is based on the assessment, which looks at the physical and mental needs as well as income and other factors.

During the month of November, Hillsborough County Adult Day Services will celebrate National Caregiver Week from Monday to Friday, November 15 to 19. Several well-thought-out programs for a three-day online forum with a theme of ‘Caregiving Around the Clock’ will be offered.

Speakers will include Eileen Poiley, director of education at USF Health on Monday, November 15; Dr. Nicole Crawford on Tuesday, November 16; and Michelle Keaton, program general support coordinator for the VA; and Miriam Gonzalez, life coach, on Wednesday, November 17.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the programs for National Caregiver Week should contact Pullman at 853-1002, and he will forward registration information.

For more information on Hillsborough County Adult Day Services, please visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org.