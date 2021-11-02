AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor Holiday Engraving Event

Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his holiday engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for the perfect personalized holiday gift, thank-you present or a ‘just because.’ Buy one for someone special or treat the whole office.

The engraving event will take place at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, November 20 from 6-9 p.m. Preorders are highly encouraged and there are no quantity restrictions. Call AJ’s at 654-6488 to make your preorder selection.

Bill Lavender Credit Restoration Specialist

Looking to restore or repair your credit so you can buy a home? Get preferred rates? A better paying job? Lower your car insurance?

Contact Bill Lavender, credit and financial specialist for over 30 years. He is HUD-certified and the recipient of the Best of Brandon Award 2021. Featured on radio, YouTube and television as the ‘Credit Doctor,’ Lavender has helped several thousand people reach their goals. Originally the owner of Bill Lavender ERA Mortgage Company, he later became a financial planner and investment advisor and 20 years ago established Credit Restoration Services using all his experience, knowledge and education to best help consumers.

Lavender maintains relationships with home builders, realtors, mortgage companies, bankers and attorneys to provide comprehensive help for his clients. The main office is in Brandon at 710 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 135. Call 655-9451.

Fields & Table Donates To Cancer Charity

Fields & Table is a proud supporter of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Store Owner Mirna was thrilled to present the organization with a check for $5,000 to support their efforts to fund research to eliminate childhood cancer. Fields & Table thanks its amazing customers who supported the organization with donations every time they shopped there and appreciated the generosity shown.

The Flying Locksmiths Celebrate Five Year Employee

The Flying Locksmiths would like to celebrate Ryan Filholm. Filholm has been with them since they started five years ago and has shown great integrity, dedication and leadership. His knowledge of the locksmith industry has helped the company grow into what it is today.

Filholm always has the company’s best interest at the forefront of all situations, and he has been an amazing leader and motivator to the apprentice. The Flying Locksmiths feel very blessed to have Filholm on its team and wish him every continued success.

Additional information on the Flying Locksmiths can be at https://flyinglocksmiths.com/tampa-south or by calling 701-3145.

Southshore Insurance Now Offers Cyber Liability And Data Security

Southshore Insurance now offers cyber liability and data security coverage. Forty-seven states, along with the federal government, have enacted legislation protecting personal information. Businesses that experience a breach of this personal information are subject to expenses to comply with these laws, not to mention regulatory action.

Businesses that accept credit cards or payment cards are subject to fines and penalties for violations of the Payment Card Industries Data Security Standards. Businesses will find that claims arising from activity on its website are likely not covered under its general liability coverage if it concerns intellectual property or activity in a chat room.

To discuss coverage for these issues, call Southshore Insurance on 448-7580 or visit www.southshoreins.com. Southshore Insurance is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

Art Monkey Announces Park Square Theatre

Art Monkey Emporium in Park Square at FishHawk Ranch is pleased to announce a new partnership with New York-trained actress and local resident Marnie Robbins. Park Square Theatre differs from other local programs as it will focus on helping individuals create and develop characters, prepare monologues for auditions and other aspects of the craft. Classes are capped at eight students and will meet at Art Monkey Emporium after school. Elementary and middle school sessions are available.

For more information, visit www.artmonkeyemporium.com.

Vacations Made Easy

Kay Giordano knows how difficult it can be travelling with young children and all the equipment that comes with them. That is why she created Vacations Made Easy, a baby and young child equipment hire service based in Brandon. It offers much-needed essentials such as portable crib, baby gates, strollers and monitors, it will also deliver and pick up free of charge within its service area. All equipment is cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

To find out more information about its services, visit www.babystuffrentals.com or call 857-4614.

Canine Cabana Now Offers Full-Time Grooming Services

Canine Cabana is very excited to continue to meet the needs of its pet parents by adding exceptional services to enable it to be a full-service pet care facility. Kara Kontomichalos recently started working at Canine Cabana and has six years of grooming experience. Get your pup ready for the holidays, spa treatments include nail filing, shed control treatments and healthy skin and coat treatments.

Appointments can be made in conjunction with any other Canine Cabana service or as a single service by visiting www.caninecabana.biz or calling 672-9663. Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. In Riverview.

Celebrations Venue Opens In Brandon

Are you looking for a venue to hold your event in the Brandon area? Celebration Venue, a 1,500-square-foot event venue and meeting space, has a capacity of 87 and just opened. The event space is perfect for baby showers, bridal showers, anniversaries, corporate parties, networking events and intimate weddings. The room is beautiful as it stands, or it can be transformed by talented event designers to reflect any theme or color scheme you desire.

Celebrations Venue is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon and is available for viewing by appointment. Please call 999-0868 or visit https://celebrationsvenue.com for more information.

Pamper Yourself At Tranquility Facial Room

Tranquility Facial Room in Apollo Beach is a five-star spa room experience offering state-of-the-art facials. It specializes in hydro facials, cryotherapy facials and custom facials. For those on-the-go ladies, a customized express facial is offered, or if you have more time, why not treat yourself to a Tranquility Day? Whatever you decide, you will leave relaxed, pampered and beautiful with new, glowing skin.

Tranquility Facial Room is located at 6617 Dolphin Cove Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.tranquilityfacialroom.com, follow it on Facebook @tranquilityfacialroom or call 598-0466.

Salsa Classes And Latin Night At The Way 2 Dance

The Way 2 Dance in Riverview has many group dance classes, including salsa for all levels. Beginner salsa classes are held on Mondays from 7:30 until 8:15 p.m., followed by practice until 9 p.m. The next session will start on November 8 and run for four weeks. Once you have mastered some skills, try dressing up and showing them off at Latin Night on Saturday, November 27, with class starting at 7:30 p.m. Come and see how easy and fun dancing is.

The Way 2 Dance is located at 6520 U.S. 301, #102 in Riverview. Additional information about its many and varied dance classes can be found at www.theway2dance.com or by calling 966-4788.

New Vitality Booth Wellness Center Is Coming To Valrico

A new Vitality Booth Wellness Center will soon be opening at 3113 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. This new wellness center will feature state-of-the-art Vitality Booths with integrated red light therapy and halotherapy.

“The Vitality Booth Wellness Center is going to feature eight different Vitality Booths as well as an infrared halotherapy sauna,” said Owner Sheila Alba. “I am so excited to be bringing this tremendous scientific wellness system to our area.” Weight loss, anti-aging, respiratory health, pain reduction, inflammation reduction, better sleep and many more are results clients can achieve with Vitality Booth sessions.

To find out more, including about family memberships and monthly memberships, which will be limited, visit www.vitalityboothwellnesscenter.com.

Local Realtor Achieves National Recognition

Local Realtor with The George Shea Team of Signature Realty Kerrie Hoening has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

Hoening joins more than 27,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.

For your next professional homebuying experience, you can contact Hoening by calling 625-1527 or emailing kerrie@georgeshearealty.com.

Fischbach Land Company Welcomes New Office Managers

Fischbach Land Company is very happy to welcome two new managers to their team. Jessica Eckaus is the new office manager; she supports the team in all aspects of the real estate deals, processes and business cycle from beginning to end and also monitors the customer relationship management system. She is biliterate in English and Spanish and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration.

Kira Christiano is a new property manager and currently oversees the commercial real estate investment projects, maintenance and operations of the company. She holds a degree in marketing and is bilingual in English and Russian.

Citizens Bank & Trust Extends Into Hillsborough County

Citizens Bank & Trust has received full regulatory approval to acquire the Valrico and Dade City offices of The Bank of Tampa. This move represents its first expansion outside of Polk County.

“We have served the people of Polk County for the past century. We look forward to welcoming these new customers to the Citizens Bank & Trust family and developing new businesses and personal relationships within both communities,” said Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust.