Brown Comfort Systems Heating And Air Celebrates 16 Years In Business

In 2005, Deforest Brown decided to start his own heating and air conditioning company as he did not like the way big box stores treated their customers and knew that he could do better by providing reliable and honest service. Sixteen years later, his vision is still the same as when he started: to give the consumer a fair price for awesome service and be committed to providing far greater value and service than any other air conditioning company used before.

Brown Comfort Systems is located at 235 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. 230 in Apollo Beach. Additional information can be found at www.brownac.com or by calling 671-2555.

AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor Holiday Engraving Event

Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his holiday engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for the perfect personalized holiday gift, thank-you present or a ‘just because.’ Buy one for someone special or treat the whole office.

The engraving event will take place at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, November 20 from 6-9 p.m. Preorders are highly encouraged and there are no quantity restrictions. Call AJ’s at 654-6488 to make your preorder selection.

Citizens Bank & Trust Extends Into Hillsborough County

Citizens Bank & Trust has received full regulatory approval to acquire the Valrico and Dade City offices of The Bank of Tampa. This move represents its first expansion outside of Polk County.

“We have served the people of Polk County for the past century. We look forward to welcoming these new customers to the Citizens Bank & Trust family and developing new businesses and personal relationships within both communities,” said Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust.

Vacations Made Easy

Kay Giordano knows how difficult it can be travelling with young children and all the equipment that comes with them. That is why she created Vacations Made Easy, a baby and young child equipment hire service based in Brandon. It offers much-needed essentials such as portable crib, baby gates, strollers and monitors, it will also deliver and pick up free of charge within its service area. All equipment is cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

To find out more information about its services, visit www.babystuffrentals.com or call 857-4614.

Canine Cabana Now Offers Full-Time Grooming Services

Canine Cabana is very excited to continue to meet the needs of its pet parents by adding exceptional services to enable it to be a full-service pet care facility. Kara Kontomichalos recently started working at Canine Cabana and has six years of grooming experience. Get your pup ready for the holidays, spa treatments include nail filing, shed control treatments and healthy skin and coat treatments.

Appointments can be made in conjunction with any other Canine Cabana service or as a single service by visiting www.caninecabana.biz or calling 672-9663. Canine Cabana is located at 9708 Carr Rd. In Riverview.

Bill Lavender Credit Restoration Specialist

Looking to restore or repair your credit so you can buy a home? Get preferred rates? A better paying job? Lower your car insurance?

Contact Bill Lavender, credit and financial specialist for over 30 years. He is HUD-certified and the recipient of the Best of Brandon Award 2021. Featured on radio, YouTube and television as the ‘Credit Doctor,’ Lavender has helped several thousand people reach their goals. Originally the owner of Bill Lavender ERA Mortgage Company, he later became a financial planner and investment advisor and 20 years ago established Credit Restoration Services using all his experience, knowledge and education to best help consumers.

Lavender maintains relationships with home builders, realtors, mortgage companies, bankers and attorneys to provide comprehensive help for his clients. The main office is in Brandon at 710 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 135. Call 655-9451.

100% Chiropractic Opens In Brandon

100% Chiropractic is a family of full-service wellness clinics that offer cutting-edge chiropractic care, massage therapy and a full line of quality nutritional supplements. Its newest office has just opened at 911 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

Its doctors, assistants and therapists care about you and your individual health goals and will work with you to make sure you turn those goals into a reality. At 100% Chiropractic, it won’t just treat your pain, it will work to educate, inspire, empower and provide lasting care for you to live life to the fullest.

For more information, visit www.100percentchiropractic.com or call 662-4326. Follow it on Facebook @100chiropracticbrandonfl or Instagram @100chiropractic_brandonfl.

Fields & Table Donates To Cancer Charity

Fields & Table is a proud supporter of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Store Owner Mirna was thrilled to present the organization with a check for $5,000 to support their efforts to fund research to eliminate childhood cancer. Fields & Table thanks its amazing customers who supported the organization with donations every time they shopped there and appreciated the generosity shown.

Southshore Insurance Now Offers Cyber Liability And Data Security

Southshore Insurance now offers cyber liability and data security coverage. Forty-seven states, along with the federal government, have enacted legislation protecting personal information. Businesses that experience a breach of this personal information are subject to expenses to comply with these laws, not to mention regulatory action.

Businesses that accept credit cards or payment cards are subject to fines and penalties for violations of the Payment Card Industries Data Security Standards. Businesses will find that claims arising from activity on its website are likely not covered under its general liability coverage if it concerns intellectual property or activity in a chat room.

To discuss coverage for these issues, call Southshore Insurance on 448-7580 or visit www.southshoreins.com. Southshore Insurance is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

CZ’s Adventure Jumps Bounce House And Slide Rentals

CZ’s Adventure Jumps has the coolest bounce house rentals and water slide rentals. Its inflatables are brand-new and sure to wow your kids and guests. It is a family-owned party equipment rental service based in Ruskin that delivers to most of Hillsborough County. CZ’s Adventure Jumps can’t wait to make your party memorable with its selection of jumpers, inflatable water slides, combo inflatables, bounce castles and more.

Visit its website at www.czsadventurejumps.com to book your rental today. Follow it on Facebook @czsadventurejumps.