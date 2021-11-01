The fifth annual Skyway 10K is scheduled to be held in-person on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and as always, 100 percent of registration fees will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation, the event organizers announced last month.

Registration for the 2022 Skyway 10K will be based on a lottery process, through which hopeful runners will need to register at skyway10k.com for an opportunity to participate in the event.

The price of general admission registration is $80 per person, nonrefundable, and there will be a total of 8,000 registration spots, with 7,500 of those spots designated as general admission and the remaining 500 designated for VIP admission.

VIP registration will cost $300 per person and features access to free food and drinks, VIP restrooms, a gaming area and VIP swag at the VIP tent throughout the race weekend, which includes the race expo and race day at Tropicana Field.

Unlike the 2021 race, which was held virtually, the 2022 race is scheduled to resume being held in person. However, race officials will continue to monitor guidance and recommendations from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health.

Last year, the virtual Skyway 10K raised over $134,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, and to date, more than $1.8 million has been raised for the Armed Forces Families Foundation by the Skyway 10K.

“We’re excited to announce the fifth annual Skyway 10K and we’re grateful for the outpouring of continued interest and support we receive from the community,” said Nick Peters, founder of the Armed Forces Families Foundation. “While we were unable to hold the physical event this year, we’re pleased to report that the virtual participants helped to raise more than $134,000 for military families, and we’re looking forward to holding the fifth annual Skyway 10K in person again in 2022.”

The Armed Forces Families Foundation together with participating Taco Bell restaurants are proud supporters of America’s armed forces and their families. Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has raised and given back more than $4.87 million to fund and develop infrastructure projects that help the families of our service men and women. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes directly toward projects to help the families of those who protect our freedom.

For more information, please visit armedforcesfamilies.org.

Sponsorships for the 2022 Skyway 10K are available, and anyone interested in sponsoring the Skyway 10K should contact nurban@skyway10k.com.