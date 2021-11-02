The RV lifestyle is so hot right now dealers are having trouble keeping their lots stocked for potential buyers. If you have already made the plunge into RV life or are just looking to get your feet wet, the Tampa Bay Fall RV Show is the place to go.

The Tampa Bay Fall RV Show offers the opportunity to see it all under one roof, from travel trailers and fifth wheels to motorized RVs in all shapes and sizes. Attendees will be able to tour the RVs and there also will be a variety of vendors offering services and accessories for RVs. Vendors will include campgrounds, RV rental companies and others. It is a great way for people to learn about the different offerings and see the advancements in RVs over the years, as these days they are equipped with USB chargers throughout and other conveniences.

Admission is $5 per adult; children ages 16 and under are free. Military and first responders are discounted $1 off the price of admission for all days of the show and seniors get a $1 discount on Thursday, November 11. Bring a canned good for Metropolitan Ministries and receive $1 off admission for all days of the show.

For those who wish to participate, there will be two $100 American Express Gift Cards given away as a door prize each day.

Show hours are November 11 through Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, November 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome.

The Florida State Fairgrounds is located at 4800 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. Visit the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) website, www.frvta.com, for a coupon and more information about the upcoming show. Make sure to subscribe to FRVTA on YouTube to see the sneak peek and opening day videos.