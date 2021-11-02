Compiled by Jenny Bennett

FishHawk Relay For Life Kick Off Party And Bingo Fundraiser

The FishHawk area Relay For Life kickoff party is being held at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Tuesday, November 9 at 6 p.m. This is your opportunity to register your team, pick your campsite and your fundraiser. The event leadership team will be available to answer your questions and help get you started. A bingo fundraiser will start at 7 p.m.

If you have any questions about the FishHawk area Relay For Life, email Leslie, the event lead, at ladams6@ymail.com.

Mary & Martha House Retail Sale Event And Market

The Mary & Martha House Fashion and Home Goods store will have its first sale event and market on Saturday, November 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The store is a boutique of gently used clothing, furniture, toys, home décor and more. Mary & Martha House is entering its 40th year of helping women and children escape from domestic violence and homelessness.

Jen’s Markets is partnering with Mary & Martha House on the event, organizing and managing the outdoor vendors. There will be a variety of 30-plus vendors set up in the shade offering crafts, gifts and food items, as well as a kid zone area and great food available for all to enjoy. You are sure to find something for everyone and enjoy a fun time with the family.

The store is located at 312 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. For more information on the market, visit www.jens-market.com or email jennifer@jens-market.com.

Lithia Student Receives National Scholarship

Lithia student Taylor Newman is one of 16 students being awarded a scholarship for academic achievement, community service and leadership by Goulds Water Technology Professional Dealers Association (GPDA). GPDA is a network of independent water system professionals and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers association.

“Every year, we have the opportunity and privilege of supporting 16 young students in pursuit of their dreams in higher education,” said Susan O’Grady, director of marketing, building services and agriculture at Xylem Inc. “Through these scholarships, we are honored to support our dealers’ families and contribute to these students’ future success and professional development.”

Patient Meetup At Chill Cawfee

Chill Cawfee is pleased to announce a regular monthly meeting to educate the public on cannabis. Subjects discussed will include type of product, best ingestion methods, what the entourage effect is and which dispensaries to shop at, among others.

Thomas Quigley, owner of Chill Cawfee, entered the cannabis space as a patient. This led to his in-depth education and understanding of cannabinoids and how we can use them to help with wellness. Join him every third Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Popcorn Fundraiser To Fight Pediatric Cancer

Art Monkey Emporium in Park Square at FishHawk Ranch is holding a Holiday Popcorn fundraiser. Popcorn is available in one or two-gallon-sized, festive, decorated tins and in a variety of flavors, including caramel, cheddar and buffalo.

Tins will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, December 1, and orders of 10 or more will qualify for free local delivery. For every gallon of popcorn sold, $4 will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand to fight pediatric cancer and to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

To order, go online at www.artmonkeyemporium.com.

Annual Rock Show Returns

The Tampa Bay Mineral and Science Club is very pleased to announce that the 62nd annual fall show, Rocks of Ancients Featuring: Agatized Coral, will be held in Plant City. The event, which features gems and minerals, fossils, lapidary supplies and jewelry, will be held at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center, located at 302 S. Maryland Ave. in Plant City, on Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit tampabayrockclub.org.

GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club Upcoming Events

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others in local communities. The women volunteer in the diverse needs of communities through hands-on service projects, fundraising, education and leadership.

On Saturday, November 6, it will be holding a media sale comprising books, audio books, videos, music CDs, etc. from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, November 13 is its annual yard sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Both events will take place at its clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon.

For more information, visit www.gfwcbrandonjuniors.org.

Alafia Republican Club Monthly Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the special event room. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting that has interesting, well-informed guest speakers covering current issues. All conservative-thinking individuals are invited.

For further information, please call or text Steve at 763-7505 or email Arlene at arlene@theloft-lounge.com.

South Bay Genealogy Society Meeting

On Tuesday, November 16, the South Bay Genealogical Society will meet at United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. is an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon and then a presentation by guest speaker Donna Moughty on ‘Saving a Life: Your Family’s Health History.’

The cost for the event is $15, including lunch. To make a reservation, call Dianna Loudermilk at 864-607-1330. The deadline for reservations is Thursday, November 4.

Win A 2022 Club Car Onward Golf Cart

A Kid’s Place in Valrico is giving you the chance to win a 2022 Club Car Onward golf cart valued at $13,000, which includes rear underseat storage, premium tinted windshield, side mirror kit and rear cup holders. A donation of $50 enters you for a chance to win as well as helps to provide a safe, loving and nurturing home for brothers and sisters living at A Kid’s Place.

For additional information, call 381-3839 or visit https://give.akidsplacetb.org/golfcart.