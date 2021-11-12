The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin will offer some excellent entertainment during the months of November and December.

On Friday, November 19, the Firehouse Cultural Center will present Girls Night Out comedy featuring Helen Keaney from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on its Center Stage. Keaney began her career in New York City, where she honed her comedy skills at the Boston Comedy Club and The Comic Strip. She caught the attention of television executives, landing a job co-hosting Short Attention Span Theater on Comedy Central.

Next, on Saturday, November 20, come back to the Firehouse Cultural Center and listen to Jimmy Griswold Band: Fast Fingers Rocking Blues from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Griswold is a New England native now living in Florida, where he can regularly be found playing guitar at venues of all sizes. Griswold properly pays homage to any artist he covers, whether it be the warm tones of T-Bone Walker and B.B. King or the screaming sounds of Roy Buchanan, Jeff Beck and Steve Ray Vaughan, all the while staying true to his highly original style. Griswold projects unparalleled energy and feeling into his guitar playing.

Then, on Saturday, December 4, come see local favorite Valerie Gillespie from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Gillespie will entertain you on both her smooth sax and jazzy vocals.

Tickets for all three events cost $23 for members of the Firehouse Cultural Center and $28 future members. There is no day-of-show pricing as the Firehouse Cultural Center is striving to have reserve seating and allow for social distancing.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) arts nonprofit that sits on land first donated to Hillsborough County by the Ruskin Commongood Society, which founded Ruskin in 1908. The Ruskin community was formed as an idealist, egalitarian community strongly influenced by the writings and philosophy of John Ruskin, an English art critic, social thinker, poet and artist.

In addition to live local entertainment, the Firehouse Cultural Center offers a wide array of artistic activities for the whole community.

Please call 645-7651 for tickets or reserve online by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.