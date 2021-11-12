Cinthia Melucci is originally from Uruguay, a small country in South America. She came to live in the U.S. after meeting her husband and is now helping the people of SouthShore through Zen Space Therapy.

“I have been here for 10 years, and we have a sweet, 6-year-old boy and two dogs,” Melucci said. “We were in New Jersey until May of 2021 when we [went] to Sun City, and honestly, I love it. I knew deep down in my heart this move was going to be a life-changing experience; you can say, I had the feeling something good was waiting for me here.”

Melucci is a Reiki master, sound healer and holistic counselor. Reiki is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. The technique is based on the principle that the therapist can channel energy into the patient by means of touch to activate the natural healing processes of the patient’s body and restore physical and emotional well-being.

“I found my passion is to help people, to heal, to release trauma, to try new things outside conventional medicine and to connect to their power, because we all have it,” Melucci said. “It’s a matter to learn how to reclaim it instead of keep giving it away. I love seeing someone realize how powerful they are, how they can change their life. I like everything about what I do, but just the fact of being of service to others this way just fills my heart with love and joy.”

Melucci’s clients are surprised at how calm and relaxed they feel after one of her sessions.

“Reiki is a healing energy, so during sessions, some people cry while releasing pain or navigating through blockages. This is good,” Melucci said. “Some others have other physical sensations; it all depends how open and receptive you are at the time. We all have emotional wounds, and these present themselves as illness. It’s our body—is the way for them to say, ‘Hey, look down here, let’s work on this if you want to get better.’ With Reiki, we facilitate that connection to yourself, restoring and opening the energy flow within yourself. That is where Reiki and holistic counseling meet each other. But overall, I am happy to say all my clients have had really nice experiences, and they tend to come back. I am very grateful.”

If you would like to learn more about the services Melucci offers, you can visit her website at www.zenspacetherapy.com or call 201-814-8614.