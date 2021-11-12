Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Holiday Luncheon

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) has been serving the community since 1959. Its primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward the advancement of womankind and provide scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach who demonstrate financial need.

Its holiday luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 7 at Southshore Falls Clubhouse, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Dr. in Apollo Beach, with a performance by The East Bay Choral Group. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 892-1219 or email abwclub2020@gmail.com. Reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to the luncheon.

Additional information can be found at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com.

Roamin’ Oldies Cruise-In

The Roamin’ Oldies will host a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date the following Sunday, at Mira Bay Village Shopping Center on U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. About 100 of the finest antique and collectible cars often take part accompanied by classic oldies music. A meticulously restored, repowered and updated 1967 Chevrolet Nova was a recent cruiser of the month winner. From the outside it looks much like it did on a showroom floor 54 years ago; everything else is new and contemporary.

For more information on the cruise-in, call Frank at 856-373-8497.

Our Lady’s Pantry Needs A New Refrigerated Truck

Our Lady’s Pantry volunteers are driving every day of the week picking up food from all over the county. The U. S. Department of Agriculture and Feeding Tampa Bay require that food be transported in a refrigerated truck. It currently has two used trucks, the oldest one being a 2006 truck with more than 240,000 miles and expensive to maintain.

A new one costs $99,000. Publix Charities has donated $3,000 but there is obviously a long way to go. Kindly send any donation to Our Lady’s Pantry, 16650 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., Wimauma, FL 33598, and please designate that it be used for the truck. No gift is too small, it all adds up.

To learn more about the pantry, visit its website at www.ourladyspantry.com.

Christmas Toy Train Show And Sale

The Regal Railways will be presenting a Christmas Toy Train and Sale at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. On Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a running train layout as well as vendors selling model trains, collectibles and die-cast cars. There is something for children of all ages to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.regalrailways.com.

Popcorn Fundraiser To Fight Pediatric Cancer

Art Monkey Emporium in Park Square at FishHawk Ranch is holding a Holiday Popcorn fundraiser. Popcorn is available in one or two-gallon-sized, festive, decorated tins and in a variety of flavors, including caramel, cheddar and buffalo.

Tins will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, December 1, and orders of 10 or more will qualify for free local delivery. For every gallon of popcorn sold, $4 will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand to fight pediatric cancer and to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

To order, go online at www.artmonkeyemporium.com.

Riverview Woman’s Club Meeting

The Riverview Woman’s Club will be meeting at the Riverview Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, on Wednesday, November 17. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a guest speaker. This month’s guest speaker is Ann Griffith, a Riverview High School guidance counselor. She has worked tirelessly assisting the youth of all backgrounds to obtain their high school diploma and explore career options.

Visit its website to register for the meeting at www.riverviewwomansclub.org.

Trash To Treasure Competition

The next time you throw something away in the trash or the recycle bin, consider, “What could I make with this?” Accept the challenge and compete in the Trash to Treasure upcycle competition while helping the environment at the same time.

Prizes will be awarded by upcycling artist Kathy Carrier at the opening of the Creative Junk Therapy Upcycle Show on Thursday, December 9, 6-8 p.m., at Center Place for the Arts, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information on Creative Junk Therapy and to see competition entry rules, visit www.creativejunktherapy.org.

Alafia Republican Club Monthly Meeting

The Alafia Republican Club meets on the third Monday of each month at O’Brien’s Irish Pub at 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the special event room. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting that has interesting, well-informed guest speakers covering current issues. All conservative-thinking individuals are invited.

For further information, please call or text Steve at 763-7505 or email Arlene at arlene@theloft-lounge.com.