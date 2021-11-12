The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) held its October 13 luncheon at the Apollo’s Bistro, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach. Guest speaker Christian Baiter, CFP financial advisor, discussed managing your affairs after life-changing events while attendees dined on delicious chicken marsala with vegetables and rice or a scrumptious Santa Fe salad and apple cobbler or fruit for dessert.

The guest speaker for the November 10 luncheon at Apollo’s Bistro will be Sam Goodwin, who is a retired Army major, defense contractor and now a local beekeeper. He will share his story of becoming a beekeeper, removal of unwanted swarms and supporting vital bees.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. The primary objectives are to promote sociability among its members, work toward the advancement of womankind and provide scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

The holiday luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 7 at Southshore Falls Clubhouse at 5831 Cascade Falls Dr. in Apollo Beach with a performance by The East Bay Choral Group, “Sounds of Time,” directed by Brian NeSmith.

All luncheons are $22, and reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to the luncheon. For menu details and reservations, contact Barbara DeOca at 892-1219 or abwclub2020@gmail.com. To keep everyone safe, the club asks that only vaccinated ladies attend the luncheons for the time being.

If you wish to learn more about the ABWC, information can be found on its website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or by contacting Second Vice President of Membership Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.