One of Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday events opened earlier this year with millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout Busch Gardens’ 335 acres, spectacular fireworks and a brand-new experience with Santa that will create merry memories for guests of all ages. Included in park admission, the award-winning holiday event features all-new activities for the whole family.

Three new events this year add to the traditional experience. The new Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show will let guests enjoy classic holiday tunes and watch festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling fireworks display. Holiday in the Sky is offered on the Festival Field every Saturday and select event nights beginning on November 13. There will also be a new Storytime with Mrs. Claus and the chance for guests to visit Santa in his workshop with Santa’s North Pole Experience.

Other fan-favorite holiday entertainment returning to this year’s Florida-style winter wonderland includes Christmas on Ice, Busch Gardens’ longest running holiday show, in the Moroccan Palace Theater, and Elmo’s Christmas Wish, where guests can join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish. Also, the Three Kings Journey, a musical tale of the famed journey to Bethlehem, is celebrated in the round at the Stanleyville Theater, and guests have the chance to journey to Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland to find the most famous reindeer of all.

As guests dash through the night between iconic roller coasters, they can explore the Christmas Town Village, a delicious destination filled with drinks and dishes from an indulgent holiday menu. These unique, limited-time options include new specialty cocktails like the Mistletoe Margarita and the Apple Brandy Hot Toddy. Complete the night with a signature Christmas Town Hot Chocolate featuring festive flavors like peppermint or gingerbread. Feel the spirit of the season in each bite with the new maple bourbon pecan pie or feast on holiday favorites like the smoked brisket totchos. Guests can purchase a Christmas Town Sampler Lanyard, starting at only $44.99 for an eight-punch lanyard.

To be the first to know about event details and special offers, visit www.christmastown.com and follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Guests are encouraged to check the park’s website before visiting to learn which event components are available each date. Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun from Friday, November 12 through Sunday, January 2.