The esteemed Dr. Cousins is the founder and senior pastor of Love First Christian Center in Riverview, FL. He is an accomplished author and contributing benefactor and producer of the critically acclaimed movie, “A Question of Faith.” Leveraging his nationally recognized status as a retired NFL defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants, he has extended his reach within the community through self-motivation seminars, presentation competencies, youth partnership programs, and financial wealth symposiums.

Dr. Cousins is an alumnus of Florida A&M University where his motivational speaking journey began, encouraging high school students to seek a higher education. He was the first generation in his family to go to college. Dr. Cousins went on to earn his PhD from Tabernacle Bible College.

Included in his accolades is his creation of The Gap (The Guaranteed Achievable Plan), a formula derived to achieve unlimited success and capital gain. Of all his accolades and accomplishments, Dr. Cousins is most proud of his first ministry, his marriage to Dr. Charmaine and their beautiful children Jomo, Jamya, and Josiah.

Pastor Jomo Cousins https://lfcc.tv/ Would love to talk about Love First, your expansion, your ‘pop-up’ church at St. Joes south and keeping the faith during a global pandemic.

