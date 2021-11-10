Last month saw an exciting new development for SouthShore residents. Manatee Memorial Hospital broke ground on a new freestanding emergency room—the ER at Sun City Center. Located at 16504 S. U.S. 301 in Wimauma, adjacent to Walmart, the new ER at Sun City Center will provide emergency care 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new facility is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022.

“We are honored to be expanding in Hillsborough County with the first freestanding emergency room for Manatee Memorial Hospital,” said Tom McDougal, CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital. “By expanding our emergency services, we can better meet the needs of our growing communities and provide access to emergency care where it is needed.”

The 10,884 sq. ft. ER will always be staffed by a physician, will offer care for all ages and will feature six exam rooms, three rapid medical exam spaces and a total of 12 treatment areas. There will also be a full-service laboratory, X-ray, CT and ultrasound facilities on-site.

“No matter what the emergency, the new ER at Sun City Center will be equipped to handle everything from minor conditions to stabilizing treatment for major conditions such as heart attack and stroke,” said McDougal.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the location on October 25 to commemorate the start of construction. It was attended by Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Leadership, including McDougal and Kevin DiLallo, group vice president – Florida region, as well as by Lynne Conlan, executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, and Stacy White, Hillsborough County commissioner of District 4.

“I look forward to the great service this hospital will provide to South Hillsborough County in the near future,” said White.

Manatee Memorial Hospital, a member of the Manatee Healthcare System, has been operating in Manatee County, Hillsborough County and surrounding counties for more than 68 years. For more information, visit manateememorial.com.