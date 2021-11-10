Jason Newmyer has been named president and CEO for the recently announced 80-bed hospital in Riverview. Newmyer began serving in the role effective November 7 and will report to Bruce Bergherm, senior executive officer of acute care for AdventHealth’s West Florida Division.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Jason grow within the organization over the years. His experience in leading operations, strategic planning and building highly engaged teams will serve him well as he steps into this new role,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth. “Jason is driven by his passion to extend our mission and I am confident he will continue to help AdventHealth deliver exceptional whole-person care throughout the Riverview community.”

Currently, Newmyer serves as vice president/administrator for AdventHealth Dade City, located northeast of Tampa, and he will continue there to ensure a smooth transition for the next leader. At AdventHealth Riverview, Newmyer will provide executive leadership and oversee the day-to-day operations of the hospital, working alongside his leadership teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality care throughout the Riverview community.

“Jason is a trusted leader who has proven over the years his ability to build great teams and deliver on our mission of ‘Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ’ in the communities we serve,” said Mike Schultz, president and CEO for the West Florida Division. “I’m confident his leadership and expertise will help contribute to the future success of the organization.”

Under his leadership, AdventHealth Dade City has had a significant turnaround in volumes and financial growth, as well as safety and quality. The team has achieved the highest scores in clinical excellence with a grade ‘A’ from the prestigious Leapfrog Group and a CMS five-star rating for the hospital’s transitional care unit. Prior to AdventHealth Dade City, Newmyer held several positions, including assistant vice president of specialty service lines, assistant vice president of strategic planning and senior consultant at the West Florida Division’s flagship hospital in Tampa.

“I consider it a privilege to have worked with such incredible teams throughout my career with AdventHealth and I feel honored to serve in this role. I am excited for the work that we’ll get to do in Riverview and look forward to engaging with our team members, providers, leaders and the community,” said Newmyer.

To learn more, visit www.networkofcare.adventhealth.com.