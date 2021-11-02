Jessica Warfield Waldman of FishHawk is a mother of four, military spouse, former middle school social studies teacher and has a background in theater, dance and music.

“I love to travel the world and do so with my children in tow as often as I can,” Waldman said. “I also volunteer with the Newsome High School band [and the Bevis Military Kids’ Club]. I am not new to music, nor teaching, but I am new to the Music Together program.”

Music Together is an early childhood music and movement program for children from birth through age 8 and the grown-ups who loved them. First offered in 1987, its music classes help little ones develop their innate musicality and so much more.

Its mission is to make the world a better place by making it more musical. Music Together does this by providing the highest-quality music and movement classes to families everywhere and by involving parents and caregivers. When a family starts making music together early in their child’s life, their relationship to music changes and they begin to recognize that they are indeed a musical family.

“I had been looking for a part-time job that would provide flexibility for my family size and its unique needs,” Waldman said. “I’ve been ready to do something for myself, my soul and my purpose now that my youngest is on the verge of kindergarten. I pursued training in several jobs that I knew I’d enjoy: Took a travel agent course, obtained my Florida real estate license and got certified as an instructor in Music Together. I chose to try out the music path first, and it’s been a fulfilling choice. I started the fall semester of Music Together with Jess this past September.”

If you ask Waldman what she likes most about what she does, she’ll tell you it’s the connections she makes with families. “I love teaching and connecting with people,” Waldman said. “I am a true people person. Teaching music to such young and open minds is the icing on the cake. Seeing them bounce, tap the rhythm sticks and attempt the motions of each song truly brings me happiness. Participants say it’s fun, they look forward to Tuesdays and they appreciate the global music of the curriculum.”

If you’d like to learn more about Music Together with Jess, you can visit her website at www.musictogetherwithjess.com. Waldman holds her sessions at Theatre Art and Dance Alliance (TADA), which is located at 16711 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.