The Rivercrest community is offering two events this season to allow residents to help a local charity, Grow Into You Foundation.

Lace up your running shoes on Saturday, November 13 for the first annual Rivercrest Community Ready…Set…Grow 5K run/walk raising funds for Grow Into You Foundation, which exists to provide coaching and mentoring services to individuals experiencing a hardship, particularly youth and those within the foster care systems.

“These services will educate, empower and give perspective to those that need it most. Grow Into You Foundation will empower foster teens as well as underprivileged and at-risk youth and their families so they can overcome their hardships and become the best version of themselves,” said Organizer Kacey Folger with Events by KC.

The 5k race begins at 11560 Ramble Creek Rd. in Riverview at 8 a.m. and ends at the same point. The fun run will start at 9 a.m.

“This will be a great run with friends and family for runners of all skill levels and will be timed,” said Folger.

Packet pickup will be on Friday, November 6 from 6-8 p.m. as well as on the day of the race from 6:30-7:45 a.m. Race registration will end on Friday, November 12 at 9 a.m. There will be race registration at 7 a.m.

5K participants will receive a shirt, medal and surprise swag. Fun run kids will receive a shirt, and there will be a DJ playing music, a food truck and vendors.

A virtual option is also available.

To register for the race, sign up as a vendor or if you have questions regarding being a sponsor, please contact Folger/Events by KC at 240-4107 or eventsbykacey@gmail.com. Sign up directly at https://rivercrestrun.itsyourrace.com. The event’s Facebook page can be found by searching ‘Rivercrest Run/Ready.Set.Grow 5K.’

If running is not your speed, mark your calendars for Rivercrest’s first S’mores & Stores event on Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shop through over 40 local vendors just in time for Christmas. A food truck, DJ and Santa will be there giving out the s’mores. Proceeds go to Grow Into You Foundation. Vendor spaces are available at $35 for a 10×10 space. For additional information on signing up as a vendor, please contact Folger at 240-4107 or eventsbykc@gmail.com.