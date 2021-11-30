Advances in cardiovascular care offer minimally invasive options to patients who previously would have needed open-heart surgery.

The world-class cardiovascular teams at AdventHealth are leading the way to help pioneer these surgical techniques and cardiac technologies with innovative devices like WATCHMAN FLX™ and the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.

Advancing AFib Care With WATCHMAN FLX™

In atrial fibrillation (AFib), the two upper heart chambers no longer coordinate contractions, causing irregular heartbeats. The WATCHMAN is a left atrial appendage closure device used for patients with AFib unrelated to heart valve disease.

Implanting the FLX is a minimally invasive, one-time procedure and reduces the chance of stroke.

“More than 90 percent of patients who have the WATCHMAN FLX implanted are able to stop taking their blood thinner medicine after 45 days. It’s such a meaningful improvement for the people we serve,” said Charles Lambert, MD, medical director at Pepin Heart Institute, a part of AdventHealth Tampa.

The First To Perform Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

With groundbreaking procedures like TAVR, we can offer solutions for patients without open-heart surgery. Our team was the first hospital to pioneer TAVR in the region, a less invasive treatment option for patients with severe aortic stenosis.

TAVR is performed through a small incision in the leg. The procedure lasts about an hour compared to open-heart surgery, which lasts much longer and comes with the possibility of more complications.

“With TAVR, patients can expect better clinical outcomes, less scarring, a shorter hospital stay and recovery time so they can be back to their everyday routines faster,” said Lambert.

These advancements and more empower us to help you get back to the life you love faster so you can feel whole for years to come.

If you or a loved one need cardiovascular care, reach out to the experts at AdventHealth today or visit adventhealthcardiovascularinstitutewestfl.com.