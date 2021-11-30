Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Shabbat Chanukah Dinner Open To The Community

On Friday, December 3, Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon will hold its Erev Shabbat worship service at 6 p.m. Immediately following a short service it will be having its Love a Latke dinner, which will include brisket, salad and, of course, lots of latkes. It will be lighting lots of chanukiah and asks people to bring their own if they wish. There will be a special children’s program with arts and crafts and a very talented storyteller, so bring your whole family. The charge for temple members is $20 for adults and $10 for children; nonmembers are welcome for $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Reservations must be made by Sunday, November 28 on its website, https://bethshalom-brandon.org, and use the donate button or send a check to: Congregation Beth Shalom, 706 Bryan Rd., Brandon, FL 33511. If you have any additional questions, leave a message at 681-6547 or email cbs-brandon@outlook.com.

Patient Meetup At Chill Cawfee

Chill Cawfee is pleased to announce a regular monthly meeting to educate the public on cannabis. Subjects discussed will include type of product, best ingestion methods, what the entourage effect is and which dispensaries to shop at, among others. Thomas Quigley, owner of Chill Cawfee, entered the cannabis space as a patient. This led to his in-depth education and understanding of cannabinoids and how we can use them to help with wellness.

Join him every third Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Chill Cawfee, located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Trash To Treasure Competition

The next time you throw something away in the trash or the recycle bin, consider, “What could I make with this?” Accept the challenge and compete in the Trash to Treasure upcycle competition while helping the environment at the same time. Prizes will be awarded by upcycling artist Kathy Carrier at the opening of the Creative Junk Therapy Upcycle Show on Thursday, December 9, 6-8 p.m., at Center Place for the Arts, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

For more information on Creative Junk Therapy and to see competition entry rules, visit www.creativejunktherapy.org.

Bingo Returns To St. Stephen Catholic Church

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview is pleased to announce the return of bingo to its Family Life Center. The event, held on the fourth Tuesday of every month starting on September 28, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a concession stand is available for refreshments.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and proceeds from the evening will support community families in need and church groups like St. Vincent de Paul.

Christmas Toy Train Show And Sale

The Regal Railways will be presenting a Christmas Toy Train and Sale at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. On Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a running train layout as well as vendors selling model trains, collectibles and die-cast cars. There is something for children of all ages to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.regalrailways.com.

Popcorn Fundraiser To Fight Pediatric Cancer

Art Monkey Emporium in Park Square at FishHawk Ranch is holding a Holiday Popcorn fundraiser. Popcorn is available in one or two-gallon-sized, festive, decorated tins and in a variety of flavors, including caramel, cheddar and buffalo.

Tins will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, December 1, and orders of 10 or more will qualify for free local delivery. For every gallon of popcorn sold, $4 will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand to fight pediatric cancer and to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.

To order, go online at www.artmonkeyemporium.com.