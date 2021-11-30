Brandon Regional Hospital, its freestanding emergency rooms and physician practices are among the first in the state to adopt the new HCA Florida Healthcare brand this month. The new branding reflects the Brandon sites’ connection to HCA Florida Healthcare, the state’s leading collaborative network delivering advanced, personalized care to Florida patients and families.

Owned and operated by HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading health care providers, the hospital’s new brand will create a unified presence across the state for the benefit of patients, colleagues, physicians and communities.

“We are excited to be one of the first hospitals to share our new names and logos with the public today,” said Bland Eng, chief executive officer of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. “This initiative visually unites us with our colleagues and care sites across Florida and reaffirms that we are all part of the same family that provides our patients with high-quality and compassionate health care services.”

Brandon is one of the first of more than 400 affiliated sites of care across the state to begin using the HCA Florida Healthcare brand. By spring 2022, the remaining sites of care in Florida, including hospitals, freestanding emergency rooms and physician practices, will officially adopt the statewide brand, uniting more than 11,000 active and affiliated physicians and more than 77,000 colleagues.

“Our colleagues and physicians across Florida have long been united in serving our mission. Now, we will also be united under the HCA Florida Healthcare brand and will continue to work together to deliver top-quality care for patients across the Sunshine State,” said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare.

As well as new names, HCA Healthcare facilities throughout Florida are also adopting a new ‘Diamond Plus’ logo. The new logo features a diamond in the middle representing their patients, who are at the center of everything they do. The four surrounding avenues represent how we come together to serve their patients through their legacy, scale, partnership and innovation. The HCA Healthcare orange evokes feelings of warmth and health, while the use of the HCA Healthcare navy color in the text reflects their long-standing foundation to commitment, trust and loyalty.

The hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Drive in Brandon. For more information, visit HCAFloridaBrandonHospital.com.