This holiday season, you and your family will have lots of opportunities to see Christmas tree lightings, parades and festive light displays. Here are just a few.

Now through Sunday, January 2, 2022, you can enjoy lighted displays along Tampa’s Riverwalk. Examples include a 35-foot floating tree near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and a gingerbread lighted display floating near Water Works Park in downtown Tampa. These are courtesy of the Friends of the Riverwalk.

On Thursday, December 2, come to historic downtown Plant City for the annual Lights of Love from 5:30-8 p.m. This event includes a ceremonious lighting of a 24-foot Christmas tree in McCall Park, located at 100 N. Collins St. The lights on the tree are purchased by residents, organizations and businesses in honor of someone they have lost.

On Friday, December 3, you can return to Plant City for the annual Christmas Parade. The parade begins at 7 p.m. at Alsobrook St., heads down Collins St. and ends up at the Plant City Courthouse on Michigan Ave. You can bring chairs and comfortably watch this wonderful tradition.

You can also experience the magical tree lighting in the community of Winthrop in Riverview on Friday, December 3. The tree is located in the courtyard near Cappy’s. The festivities begin at sundown around 5:45 p.m. A holiday movie will follow. Winthrop Town Centre is located at the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. in Riverview.

On Saturday, December 4, come to downtown Tampa for the annual parade, Santa Fest and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. at Morgan St. and Madison St. It travels west from Madison St. to Ashley Dr. and ends at Ashley Dr. and Cass St.

After the parade, go to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, located at 600 N. Ashley Dr., for Santa Fest from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The tree lighting entertainment will take place from 5:30-6:25 p.m. Mayor Castor and Santa Claus will light the tree. The holiday movie, The Grinch, will be shown following the tree lighting.