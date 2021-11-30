Tampa General Hospital is proud to announce that The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex, located at 10740 Palm River Rd. in Tampa, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022 list.

Newsweek partnered with data research firm Statista to analyze more than 4,600 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in 25 states with the most licensed ASCs. The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex ranks third in overall score among 470 ASCs recognized on the list and ranks first in Florida among those 45 spotlighted ASCs. These rankings and the overall score are significant increases for The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex, which was recognized on Newsweek’s inaugural America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021 list.

The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex opened in April 2017 as a multispecialty surgical center specializing in all types of outpatient surgical procedures, including the following specialties: urology, gastroenterology, neurology/spine, orthopedics, general surgery, ophthalmology, pain management, podiatry, plastic surgery and oncology.

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2022,” said Adam Smith, executive vice president and chief ambulatory officer with Tampa General Hospital. “Providing world-class quality and outcomes, ensuring the safety of our patients and focusing on personalized care are all vital goals for our center every day. We are proud to serve our community at a nationally recognized level and we’re humbled to rank first in Florida on this distinguished list. I am proud of our world-class team of clinicians and physician partners who made this possible.”

The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex is fully accredited through the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC). As an accredited organization, The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC and is distinguished from other health care facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

“Ambulatory surgical centers have become a big part of American medicine. These are facilities where patients can have specific surgical procedures that usually don’t require them to be hospitalized, meaning you can have the operation and then be back home quickly, often the same day,” said Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper. “We hope these trustworthy, carefully vetted rankings of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers help you make choices with confidence,” she added.

Experts from all over the U.S. were able to participate in the survey of the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the U.S. on newsweek.com. All data was collected by Newsweek and Statista during the survey period from July to September 2021. Self-recommendation was not possible (e.g., a recommendation of the ambulatory surgery centers someone worked for was not counted in the evaluation).

