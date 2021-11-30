The Village Players are happy to present If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas, a play set in the 1950s on Christmas Eve. If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas is directed by longtime veteran actor and Director Gail Pierce.

If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas will be performed on Friday, December 3 and 10, Saturday, December 4 and 11 at 8 p.m. Matinees will be performed on Sunday, December 5 and 12 at 3 p.m. All performance will be held at the James McCabe Theater, located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

Regular admission tickets are $18. For students, seniors and military with an ID, tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, please call 480-3147 (ask for Chris) or visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas features Harry Monday, a down and out gumshoe who is short of cash as usual. He is down to walking dogs for a few bucks when Hartigan’s Department Store has its payroll stolen. Store Manager Loretta Mondello has complete faith in Harry pulling this one off. Of course, she does because she is his mother.

Not only has the payroll been stolen, but the store’s St. Nick has also gone missing. Harry has only one day, Christmas Eve, to solve the case. Multiple characters are suspects. Clues are hard to find. As if that were not bad enough, the local police lieutenant shows up, and the audience gets a glimpse into Harry’s past as he recalls his first case that took place when he was in the third grade.

Pierce said, “What can a flatfoot do to stay free of the fuzz and find the felons? Wise cracks and plot twists fly faster than Santa’s sleigh in this Yuletide whodunit.”

If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas also includes audience participation with Q&A.

Pierce said, “In keeping of the Christmas spirit and bringing in the New Year, The Village Players opens in December with a comedy/mystery set in the 1950s on Christmas Eve.”

For more information on The Village Players, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.