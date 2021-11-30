The Brandon Ballet is proud to present three live performances of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, The Nutcracker, on Saturday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 2 and 5 p.m. This year’s venue is Riverview High School Theatre, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Tickets are available online at www.brandonballet.org/events/ and can be purchased until Friday, December 10. Adults are $35, children and seniors (55 and older) are $25 and homeschool groups and students are $15. Tickets at the door are $35 for everyone. For discounted homeschool tickets, please contact dance@brandonballet.org.

Hannah Townend, administrative director for Brandon Ballet, said, “Brandon Ballet is bringing back the magic of the holiday season. The critically acclaimed local company is returning to the traditional two-act production and taking the fun and magic of this timeless classic and adding new elements in costuming, choreography and, most notably, casting.”

Everyone knows the story of The Nutcracker. Townend explained, “At a buzzing Christmas Eve party, young Clara gets a visitor, whom most know as Herr Drosselmeyer. Her uncle gives her the magical Nutcracker, and suddenly her whole night is changed.”

In the 28th season, Brandon Ballet is changing things up and casting a female in the role of Herr Drosselmeyer.

Townend said, “Say hello to Frau Drosselmeyer. Longtime fans of Brandon Ballet will recognize the dancer, Elisabeth Martin, from the 2018 production of Cinderella, for her mesmerizing ability to bring to life theatrical characters such as Drosselmeyer.”

In addition to the groundbreaking cast change, Florida native, Shawn Cusseaux is returning to Brandon. Cusseaux graduated from Park Pointe University in May 2020. In just two months, he rose through the ranks of Ballet X in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, one of the top three ballet companies in the United States.

Townend said, “One can definitely say Cusseaux has seen his time on major stages. His short return to Florida also means being reunited with longtime dance partner and current Brandon Ballet professional Sarah Eisenbaum. The two have been known for years for the palpable connection they have on stage.”

For more information, please visit www.brandonballet.org.