For those who are seeking professional driving instructors that can come to you, they’d have a hard time finding ones better than Alafia Driving Academy. The local company has been around since 2013 and provides services from Sun City Center up to Mango, covering Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Riverview, FishHawk, Valrico, Brandon, Western Plant City, Dover and Seffner.

Telling from personal experience, the instructors are top-notch. Even on the first lesson while driving in the rain, the instructor had no issue providing instruction. They’ll calmly communicate what you should be doing, let you know what you’re doing well, explain how to improve and cover all the bases so that you have a solid grasp on safe driving in no time.

Things that the instructors will do include starting by practicing the basics in a neighborhood and later driving on back roads and highways, going for longer distances in traffic, changing lanes, doing U-turns, parking to the left and right and much more. Plus, they can prepare you for the DMV driving test and help you pass it easily.

“I like to think that we set the standard for driving schools. New, high-end, maintained cars. Internal and external dash cams, GPS tracks of where we went, after-lessons reports to the parents after every trip. Back when we started, none of the other schools did any of that. I’m not sure what the other schools cost these days, but I know we cost. I like to think that the parents get their money’s worth when they book with us,” said Founder and Owner Cole Dolmseth. “Communication is key; we are on time. If we are running late, we’ll let you know. If you call us and we can’t get to the phone, we will call you back. If you have questions, I’ll answer them the best I can—or find out for you.”

Lessons come in several packages and can be personalized to what you need. The academy recommends a 10-hour package, but you can also get more lessons, including its 20-hour package. Plus, it has lessons for manual transmission/stick driving, a 3-in-3 driver course for the three-crashes-in-three-years law and extra lessons even after getting your license.

Alafia Driving Academy offers free pickup at homes in its service area, and you can meet up with instructors if you live outside their service area. It is also looking for new instructors; if you want to teach driving and want a fairly flexible job, be sure to contact the academy.

For more information, to schedule a lesson or to contact the academy, visit www.alafiadrivingacademy.com or www.linkedin.com/company/alafia-driving-academy, email info@alafiadrivingacademy.com, check out its Facebook page @AlafiaDrivingAcademy or call 438-9712.