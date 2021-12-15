No-cost, at-home COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment is now available through the Florida Department of Health and DeliveRxd.

Those who would like this option do not have to be homebound or bedridden. Additionally, DeliveRxd Pharmacy continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to those in Hillsborough and Pinellas. There is no out-of-pocket cost for those who choose the services.

“We are excited to add this as an option for those in the region,” said William Parker, president and founder of DeliveRxd Pharmacy. “We aim to improve the health and wellness of every patient that we serve. We aspire to deliver the highest quality and most comprehensive pharmacy health care services. Our commitment to integrity and improving the health and wellness of our patients will forever guide us.”

DeliveRxd offers convenient, zero-cost prescription delivery throughout the Tampa Bay Metro area. At DeliveRxd Pharmacy, it specializes in services including preventative health care, front-door pharmacy delivery and more. As a locally owned and operated pharmacy, it devotes much of its time and effort to preventative and curative health care to ensure the wellness of the community.

The goal is to provide easy access to therapy that places a high value on personal wellness and disease prevention.

“Once again, DeliveRxd Pharmacy has stepped up to offer our region a service that is not offered in most other places around the nation and world,” said Dr. Douglas Holt, director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County. “In addition to being a convenient option, this also helps reduce access issues.”

Monoclonal antibodies are like the antibodies your body makes to fight viruses and other bugs, but they are made in the labs of pharmaceutical companies.

They’re designed to target the coronavirus spike protein. When the antibodies bind to the spike protein, they block the virus from entering your body’s cells. If the virus can’t enter cells, it can’t make copies of itself and continue spreading within the body.

If a person is already sick, monoclonal antibodies prevent them from having severe symptoms that require hospitalization. If someone has been exposed, monoclonal antibodies can fend off the virus to prevent him or her from becoming sick in the first place.

To schedule an at-home COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment or vaccination, call 932-6266.