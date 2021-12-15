Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on a thrilling quest in the brand-new production coming to Brandon from Friday to Wednesday, January 7-17, 2022.

An exhilarating expedition in search of pirate booty, Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012.

The story begins with Ringmaster ‘Clown Rafinha’ fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.

Your jaws will be dropped, and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with its suspenseful crossbow act and its dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement. Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see the show for yourself to find out.

Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia, is tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy and is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities.

The show will take place under the white and blue big top tent at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr., near the grass lot by Dillard’s.

Tickets may be purchased at www.cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572. The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show, and is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on days with no scheduled show and from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on days with scheduled shows.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all social media accounts.