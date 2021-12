Update on local COVID-19 data from the previous week of December 3-9, 2021 (published on December 10, 2021).

Hillsborough Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 7,180

December 3-9, 2021: 7,596

Cases:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 736

December 3-9, 2021: 850

New case positivity:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 3.2%

December 3-9, 2021: 3.0%

Cases per 100,000 population:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 48.8

December 3-9, 2021: 56.3

Cumulative Hillsborough County Data:

People vaccinated:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 909,440

December 3-9, 2021: 918,206

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 64%

December 3-9, 2021: 65%

Cases:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 245,925

December 3-9, 2021: 246,780

Case positivity:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 22.1%

December 3-9, 2021: 22.0%

Hillsborough County 2021 Population:

1,508,560

Florida Data for Previous Weeks:

People vaccinated:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 101,032

December 3-9, 2021: 104,995

Cases:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 10,892

December 3-9, 2021: 13,530

New case positivity:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 2.5%

December 3-9, 2021: 2.6%

Cases per 100,000 population:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 49.6

December 3-9, 2021: 61.6

Deaths:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 35

December 3-9, 2021: 36

Cumulative Florida Data:

People vaccinated:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 14,418,089

December 3-9, 2021: 14,540,602

Percent ages 5+ vaccinated:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 69%

December 3-9, 2021: 70%

Cases:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 3,697,523

December 3-9, 2021: 3,710,507

Case positivity:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 20.5%

December 3-9, 2021: 20.3%

Deaths:

November 26-December 2, 2021: 61,701

December 3-9, 2021: 62,026

Florida 2021 Population:

21,975,117

Source:

COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report: State Overview (Florida Department of Health, https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/)